Robbery, Drugs, indecent Exposure Are Alleged

Alleged Armed Robbery of Pizza Delivery Person

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - WLBG on-line

An Armed Robbery of a pizza delivery person in Clinton this past weekend was alleged with warrants served yesterday. Monday, Clinton Public Safety arrested 18-year-old Nigel Montgomery of 1103 South Bell Street, Clinton. He’s now charged with Armed Robbery from the incident with the pizza delivery person Sunday and with Grand Larceny from another alleged theft last month. Montgomery is also facing Criminal Conspiracy charges from both crimes. Detective Tyrone Goggins was listed as investigator in both cases.

Warrants allege that Sunday on West Centennial Street, Nigel Montgomery presented a handgun and robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver on West Centennial Street, forcefully taking away US currency, pizzas and the victim’s wallet and its contents. He is also accused of conspiring with two other individuals to commit the August 12th Armed Robbery.

Other warrants allege that Montgomery committed Grand Larceny and Criminal Conspiracy between July 24th and 25th by stealing a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban from a residence in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Clinton. During the same two-day period, he is also accused of conspiring with two juveniles to steal the 2016 Chevrolet.

Bond was denied on all four charges. Nigel Montgomery remained in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Thanks for Public Help in Three Drug Arrests

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster yesterday thanked residents for assistance in a drug investigation in Whitmire that recently led to three arrests. He reported that last Friday morning, deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Whitmire Police Department served a search warrant on the residence at 75 Emory Street, Whitmire. Once inside they reportedly located over one gram of meth and a small amount of marijuana.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Stephen Dan Santis and 36-year-old Robert Ellis Dilleshaw, Jr., both of 75 Emory Street, Whitmire and 34-year-old Amie Nicole Prince of 413 North Marion Street, Joanna. All three were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. All three remaind in custody yesterday.

Sheriff Foster said that the investigation into this residence had been ongoing for months prior to the arrests including using undercover operatives, surveillance, and intelligence gathering techniques. Noting numerous complaints from residents of the community, he expressed gratitude for people who provided information. Foster said, “We pride ourselves on our fight against illegal drugs and our relationship with the community.” Sheriff Foster added, “When we work together as partners, we can and will clean up our communities to make them better and safer.”

Two Cases of Indecent Exposure

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Laurens Police were dispatched to the Chic-Fil-A on East Main around 6:00 Monday evening on a report of a man exposing himself. Officers noted that on observing them arrive, the man left the restaurant. He was apprehended behind Tractor Supply. Charges were served yesterday.

50-year-old Michael Wesley Kershaw of 126 Powell Street, Union was charged with Indecent exposure. The warrant alleges that he had his private part in plain view of customers in the Chic-Fil-A Monday. With a bond set at $10,000, Michael Kershaw, also reportedly known as “Knight Rider,” remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Western Laurens County man Tuesday, alleging that he exposed his private parts to a female in his neighborhood last month. 34-year-old Jeremy Joseph James of 590 Bal Harbour Avenue, Ware Shoals was charged with Indecent Exposure. He’s accused of willfully and maliciously exposing himself to a female victim on Bal Harbour Avenue on July 30th. Mr. James remained in detention overnight, awaiting a bond hearing today.