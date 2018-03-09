Robbery, Drugs, Child Neglect Are Charged

Alleged Armed Hold-Up in Walmart Parking Lot

Monday, September 3, 2018 -- WLBG Radio on-line

An armed robbery in a retail store parking lot last Thursday was alleged with the arrest of a male teen overnight. Laurens City Police placed 17-year-old Zhrece Idareus Anderson of 201 Augusta Street, Laurens in the county lockup early Friday morning.

Later in the day, he was charged with Armed Robbery and Use of a Weapon in a Violent Crime. Warrants citing the investigation of Detective Cheek state that on August 30th Anderson committed the violent act of armed robbery, armed with a handgun in the Walmart Parking lot at 922 East Main as he took $300 from the victim at gunpoint. With bonds set totaling $100,000, Zhrece Idareus Anderson remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.

Two More Arrests Allege Undercover Drug Sales

Monday, September 3, 2018

Clinton Police have made two more arrests of suspects from undercover drug investigations in town this year.

39-year-old Travis Jermaine Watson of 111 South Jones Street, Clinton was arrested yesterday and charged with Distribution of Cocaine, Distribution in Proximity and Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Violent Crime.

Sgt. Shane Prather states that on February 23rd Watson sold a quantity of cocaine to a confidential informant working in an undercover capacity at 123 Harold’s Park in Clinton, this within a half-mile of a school or park. A third warrant states that Watson was in possession of a High Point 9mm handgun February 23rd, which is forbidden because he has been convicted of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Travis Jermaine Watson was being held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing.

Clinton Police arrested 51-year-old Andrew Martin of 707 Washington Street Extension, Clinton Friday and charged him with 3rd offense Distribution of Cocaine and with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. Martin is accused of selling a quantity of crack cocaine to a confidential informant who was working undercover on Washington Street Extension March 8th of this year, within a half mile of a park on Jefferson Street. The case was investigated by Detective Prather and Sgt. Metz. Andrew Martin remained in custody this morning with bonds of $1,500.

Cruelty to Children Alleged

Monday, September 3, 2018

A Laurens couple was charged with Cruelty to Children Friday, following their arrest by Laurens Police Thursday. 27-year-old Jasmine Swittenberg and 26-year-old Jonathan Ray Swittenberg Jr. of unit 10 at 200 Hardin Road, Laurens were also charged with Public Disorderly Conduct.

The Cruelty to Children warrants cite the Investigation of Sgt. Alexander as indicating that on August 30th the Swittenbergs allowed their biological children to reside in a home without power or water, depriving the juvenile victims of necessary substance. Jasmine and Jonathan Swittenberg Jr. remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning with bonds totaling $10,500 each.