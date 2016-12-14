Robber strikes near Clinton

Authorities are looking this morning for a man who robbed a Citgo gas station near Clinton.

A report said the armed robbery happened about 5:30 am, and the bandit got away with about $60. The suspect is 6 feet tall, and was wearing a mask and gloves. The bandit fired a shot, grabbed money and fled the scene, but the station clerk was not injured.

The crime scene is the Citgo Corner Mart on Hwy 56 south of I-26, next to Wendy’s, A report said Clinton Department of Public Safety officers responded to assist the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Bloodhounds were brought in to track the bandit.

A person was detained, questioned and released, a report said.