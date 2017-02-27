Roadways cleaning this week

Barbara Morris continues her trash pick-up campaign today on North Broad Street in Clinton, in advance of Saturday's Quarterly Clean-up.

A beautification effort of 6 years by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, the award-winning Quarterly Clean-up campaign will be staged this Saturday, March 4, for the 1st Quarter of 2017. Groups that normally participate are asked to clean their usual spots, and new groups are encouraged to come on board. The Chamber especially needs help in cleaning the "gateway" corridors into Laurens, Clinton and Gray Court. Litter in these areas makes a terrible impression on visitors to Laurens County, clean-up officials say.

Morris cleans several streets around her home on South Broad Street in Clinton, and encourages everyone to keep Clinton, and all of Laurens County, clean. She stressed that in these dry conditions, it is very dangerous to litter lighted cigarettes - as these can cause grass fires. The Upstate region has seen several grass fires recently - one fire burned a house in Anderson County before it could be spotted and extinguished.

Groups participating in Saturday's Quarterly Clean-up are asked to contact the Chamber - 833-2716, e-mail: dwyatt@laurenscounty.org - to report how many bags of trash were collected and where the clean-up was done. The Chamber has supplies - vests, gloves and bags - available upon request.

Laurens County's clean-up efforts have been recognized by the SC Highway Department and the Palmetto Pride anti-littering organization. The Chamber's Beautification Committee has expanded its efforts into education, bringing all D56 and D55 3rd graders to the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center for ecology education each spring.