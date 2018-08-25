Home / Breaking News / Riding the roads of Laurens-Newberry Counties

Riding the roads of Laurens-Newberry Counties

Sat, 08/25/2018 - 6:00pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor

If you thought you saw more bicyclists around Clinton and Laurens-Newberry Counties area today, you were right.

More than 400 bicycle enthusiasts participated in the annual Flight of the Dove fund-raiser for Hospice of Laurens County. The cyclists received an extra blessing - repair and repaving work on Bush River Road was finished!

FOTD went off this morning at 8 from the front circle of Bailey Memorial Stadium, Presbyterian College. Cyclists returned from their course-length of choice for a lunch of kabobs from Whiteford's Giant Burger, Laurens, Catering.

