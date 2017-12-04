Riding her "egg" through Clinton

Hanna Elshoff, of Rodchester, Minnesota (Chatfield Lions Club) has made Clinton a stop in her around-the-country journey in a solar-powered tricycle.

"I'm crazy," she confessed during a stop in a Presbyterian College parking lot on Maple Street. She will be the guest of Hurricane Baptist Church tonight, and speaker Thursday night for the Joanna Lions Club.

She was sitting on a bench at the Veteran's Monument near The Depot in uptown Clinton, working on her Facebook page, earlier today - after going into L&L Office Supply to make copies of her bio and a Letter to the Editor she wrote to Post-Bulletin newspaper in Minnesota in 1999. The letter tells Elshoff's appreciation for the United States, saving her family from extermination in Nazi Germany.

She arrived in Clinton Wednesday night, connected with local Lions for dinner and spent today being the subject of intense fascination among Clinton residents. She pedals 100% of the time in her three-wheel vehicle and uses the solar battery-powered motor for steep climbs, She says she has never had a bad experience among American drivers in her two years on the roadways of this country.

She was inspired by former Lions International President Barry Palmer's "Follow Your Dream" platform. She connected with a company in Durham, NC, to acquire her tricycle and was back in Durham for repairs to the vehicle, that's why she is in this part of the country. She stopped at Wicker's Greenhouse in Newberry County to buy a gift for her local Lions hosts.

Elshoff was shooting for age 80 to start her around-the-country journey, but the timetable got moved up - she decided at age 71 to make the trek, planned for a year, started at 72 and, now, she travels alone at age 74. A stroke she suffered during a Toastmasters speech contest pushed up her timetable, following her recovery - now, she takes no medication for the stroke's after-effects.

She speaks English - Toastmasters helped her get over intense fright of speaking in public - and fluent Germany. "Someone once gave me a spoon, so I could move the mountain of learning to speak English," she said. "Now, I love the language."

She has an inspiring story about former President Jimmy Carter's role in her becoming an American citizen, and met Carter through the Plains, Georgia, Lions Club. One of the many stickers on her white, egg-shaped vehicle commemorates her visit to Plains.

Elshoff was the subject of an article in the Lions Magazine, Nov. 2015. In it, she said, "I was told my dream of this ride was quixotic. Thankfully I received the extra push I needed in Hamburg (Germany, International Lions Convention) ... I'm riding with a purpose, meeting beautiful people everywhere and touching lives with my story. Every day I say it can't get any better."