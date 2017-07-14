A Ride to Remember is coming through Laurens County

2016 PHOTOS: This morning, A Ride to Remember will be coming through Laurens County.

On Neely Ferry Road, and other roads through Laurens and Newberry Counties, more than 350 bicyclists will make their way from Simpsonville to Newberry College today. Then, it's Newberry to Oraangeburg on Saturday, and Orangeburg to Mt. Pleasant/Charleston on Sunday - coasting down the Ravenel Bridge on the last leg into Patriot's Point. This is a fund-raiser for The Alzheimer's Association - the cyclist teams and individuals already have surpassed their goal of $500,000 raised and pledged.

The bicyclists will depart Heritage Park, Simpsonville, at 8:30 am.

Support staff will follow the bicyclists wherever they go, and volunteers will set up and man regular water and rest stops along the way. The bicyclists will use back roads, so motorists are advised they could meet the bicyclists today and, please, share the road. These are 2016 photos by A Ride to Remember's waystation on Neely Ferry Road, west of Laurens.

