Home / Breaking News / A Ride to Remember is coming through Laurens County

A Ride to Remember is coming through Laurens County

Fri, 07/14/2017 - 7:01am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/ MyClintonNews.com
The 2017 Ride has raised $536,498.18 in donations and pledges - exceeding the goal of $500,000.

2016 PHOTOS: This morning, A Ride to Remember will be coming through Laurens County.

On Neely Ferry Road, and other roads through Laurens and Newberry Counties, more than 350 bicyclists will make their way from Simpsonville to Newberry College today. Then, it's Newberry to Oraangeburg on Saturday, and Orangeburg to Mt. Pleasant/Charleston on Sunday - coasting down the Ravenel Bridge on the last leg into Patriot's Point. This is a fund-raiser for The Alzheimer's Association - the cyclist teams and individuals already have surpassed their goal of $500,000 raised and pledged.

The bicyclists will depart Heritage Park, Simpsonville, at 8:30 am.

Support staff will follow the bicyclists wherever they go, and volunteers will set up and man regular water and rest stops along the way. The bicyclists will use back roads, so motorists are advised they could meet the bicyclists today and, please, share the road. These are 2016 photos by A Ride to Remember's waystation on Neely Ferry Road, west of Laurens.

http://act.alz.org/site/TR/ActiveEvents/SC-SouthCarolina?fr_id=9796&amp;...

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here