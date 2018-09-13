A Revolutionary Anniversary

238th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION of THE PATRIOT VICTORY AT MUSGROVE MILL IS CONDUCTED AUG.18

Co-sponsored by the Sullivan-Dunklin Chapter DAR and the General James Williams and Colonel Philemon Waters Chapters SAR, the 238th anniversary celebration of the Patriot victory at Musgrove Mill on the Enoree River was observed on August 18.

The celebration program began with a welcome by Musgrove Mill State Historic Site Manager Dawn Weaver. Williams’ Chapter Chaplain Lawrence Peebles gave the invocation followed by the SCSSAR Color Guard directed by South Regional SAR Vice-President Dan Woodruff and the Dorman High School Rangers directed by John Moss of the SC Rangers presenting the colors. Polly Hellams of the Sullivan-Dunklin Chapter DAR led in the singing of the National Anthem.

SAR chapter members Charles McKinney, Clifton McKinney and Larry Killan led in pledges. Mrs. Hellams, SCSCAR President Tyler Cox, and SCSSAR Piedmont Region Vice-President David Smith led in creeds and brought greetings from their organizations.

After opening ceremonies, Colonel Philemon Waters Chapter President Tom Forte introduced NSDAR Vice President General Dianne Tucker Culbertson who presented a synopsis of heroines of the American Revolution.

She then introduced two local heroines who traversed 238 years to present a first-hand rendition of their life during the Revolution and what transpired in making them heroic Patriots. First, she introduced Mary Ramage Dillard, portrayed by Laura Thompson of Charleston. After Mary gave insight into her life during the British occupation and her act of heroism, Mrs. Culbertson introduced Dicey Langston, portrayed by Linda Hawkins of Sumter. Dicey presented her life situation and her heroic action living in Tory and British occupied territory

In recognition of her assistance in the uniforming of the Dorman High School Rangers, John Moss of the SC Rangers, presented Mrs. Culbertson a Honorary SC Ranger Award.

Compatriot Chris Prince of the Colonel Philemon Waters Chapter led in wreath presentations. A musket salute followed. After the SAR Recessional, participants, guest and park visitors were treated to home made ice cream from the Verdin ice cream wagon.

The General James Williams and the Colonel Philemon Waters SAR Chapters made the decision to deviate from the normal celebration type. Although the victory was accomplished on the field by the valor of men, many of whom were from the area of the battle site, there were unsung heroic women in the background.

Dicey Langston is reputed to have worked her way behind the Tory and Provincial camp at Musgrove Mill untied teetered horses and scattered them. The result was a retreat to Ninety-Six on foot.