Resignation for Blue Hose women's hoops coach

Steelman Resigns as PC Women’s Basketball Coach

Presbyterian College Director of Athletics Danny Sterling announced Tuesday that women’s basketball head coach Todd Steelman has resigned, effective immediately.

“I appreciate what Coach Steelman has done for Presbyterian College and the women’s basketball team,” said Sterling. “He has continued the strong tradition and history of the program and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Steelman, who just completed his second season at PC, was hired in 2016 and compiled a 25-36 overall and a 19-17 Big South Conference record.

In 2017, the Blue Hose advanced to the semifinals of the Big South Tournament for the second year in a row. This past season the team dropped a heart-breaker to High Point in the Quarterfinals.

During his tenure, the team collected six Players-of-the-Week and three Freshmen-of-the-Week honors, five All-Conference selections, and two Scholar-Athletes-of-the-Year.

Steelman came to PC after a four-year stint at Maine where he helped the Black Bears to a 26-9 record and a trip to the Women’s NIT in 2016.

A national search for a PC’s next women’s basketball head coach will begin immediately.