Republican congressmen support US missiles launch against Syria

Jeff Duncan: “President Trump’s airstrike in Syria appears to have been targeted, proportional, and entirely appropriate given recent events. Where President Obama failed to enforce his own ‘red line’ in regards to the use of chemical weapons, President Trump’s decision to act in the national interest and respond with swift resolve showed the world that the United States is once again a nation that follows through on its commitments. My prayers and deepest appreciation go out to our brave US servicemen and women who carried out the President’s orders, and I wish for their safety over the coming days, weeks, and months.” - Jeff Duncan, of Laurens County, is the Third District Congressman from South Carolina

Lindsey Graham with John McCain: “We salute the skill and professionalism of the U.S. Armed Forces who carried out tonight’s strikes in Syria. Acting on the orders of their commander-in-chief, they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.

“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action. For that, he deserves the support of the American people. Building on tonight’s credible first step, we must finally learn the lessons of history and ensure that tactical success leads to strategic progress. That means following through with a new, comprehensive strategy in coordination with our allies and partners to end the conflict in Syria. The first measure in such a strategy must be to take Assad’s air force — which is responsible not just for the latest chemical weapons attack, but countless atrocities against the Syrian people — completely out of the fight. We must also bolster support for the vetted Syrian opposition and establish safe zones to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. As we do, we can and must continue the campaign to achieve ISIS’s lasting defeat.” - Lindsey Graham is the senior United State Senator from South Carolina (McCain, R-Arizona)

REACTION:

