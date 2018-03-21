A Remembrance for Lander Nation

Lander Family, Friends and Classmates Honor Student Killed in Laurens County Car Accident

GREENWOOD – During a student-led memorial service at Lander University March 12, family members, friends and classmates gathered to share thoughts and memories of James Logan Lusk, of Pickens.

The 19-year-old sophomore lost his life in a single car accident in Laurens County on Feb. 22.

The service included the release of balloons inscribed with the message, “You are loved, missed and remembered,” and the presentation of a Calloway Crabapple tree, which will be planted in front of the Physical Science Building on campus, where Lusk spent much of his time studying and researching as a chemistry major.

“We selected that particular species of tree because its foliage will be bright white, much like Logan’s spirit,” said Santos Pagán, a junior mass communications major from Lowell, Mass. “Logan and I met during Freshman Orientation, and we became best friends. Here at Lander, we’re a family, and with the planting of this tree, we know that Logan’s spirit will always be here with us.”

An old soul.

Breanna Byers, a junior nursing major from Lexington, spoke of how Lusk flipped the script on their friendship. “I was older than Logan, and I thought when we became friends that I would take him under my wing, sort of as an older brother but looking back it was the complete opposite,” she reflected. “He was such an ‘old soul’ and our relationship quickly became one of me turning to him for advice. He had a way of shining a light on any negative situation, and encouraged me to rely upon my faith. I have no doubt that as we are celebrating Logan’s life here, he is celebrating in heaven.”

In addition to his studies, Lusk served as an Orientation Leader, Bearcat Camp mentor and a student assistant for the Office of Enrollment Management at Lander. “In addition to having him work in my office, I also taught Logan in my Speech 101 class in Fall 2017,” said Andy Benoit, Lusk’s direct supervisor and Vice President of Enrollment and Access Management. “He was one of those young people who always had a smile on his face. Logan loved life and loved Lander. He had strong beliefs and convictions that helped to build his confident persona as a student and a leader. His contributions to the lives of many students will live on and his memory shall always be upheld by his friends, both student and staff alike.”

Ken Calliham, a Lander admissions counselor, also enjoyed a relationship with Lusk.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Logan during his student orientation interview, which he rocked! He would always come to my office and we would chat forever. When he wanted my advice or my opinion on things, I would always tell him, ‘just do it bro, and give it 110 percent.’ Logan always shouted people’s names across campus just to say ‘hey’ – including me. It saddens me that with so much promise, he was taken so young. Logan was called home, and you best believe that there is an angel watching over Lander University and Bearcat Country.”