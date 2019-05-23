Remember the Thornwell Farm?

Thornwell will study bringing its farm back to life and to the community through gift.

It may never have a working dairy again, but The Farm at Thornwell is going to be a living laboratory to teach young people agri-business once again through a gift of the McGinnis family.

Jerry and Dirk Bron, and Jack and Iris Hunter traveled to the 340-acre Thornwell campus last Wednesday morning to deliver the gift of more than $238,000 in person to Thornwell Home for Children officials. They said the benefactors, W. Charles McGinnis and Francis S. McGinnis, had a great affinity for Thornwell, which originated as an orphanage. They said seeing the money used to promote agriculture is exactly what their relatives would have wanted.

This gift will be seed-money. Thornwell will use it for agri-business consulting services to learn the best way to bring The Farm back to life. At one time, Thornwell had 350 cattle and a two-story chicken coop, and needed three silos to keep its feed. It generated enough milk to care for its residents and to sell. Countless generations of school-children have come to The Farm for agriculture lessons, and Jack Hunter remembered as a boy working along side Charles McGinnis at The Farm.

It’s not going to be an all-at-once transformation for Thornwell, which is leasing space to a charter school that is becoming active this August. The well-respected Thornwell School closed in 2007 on the Clinton campus.

Instead, Thornwell will take about 5 years to re-activate The Farm, in a steady transformational process. Conservative estimates are a working farm could generate income of a quarter to a half million dollars for Thornwell Home for Children.

Boys in the orphanage used to milk the cows, but those early mornings taxed their abilities in the classroom. Eventually, the operation was closed, giving way to the realities of the modern dairy industry. Chickens and livestock remained at The Farm, and students from neighboring schools often studied there, as well as Thornwell students. The land, with a 60% - 70% soil co-efficient is still there, as well as many farm buildings. The core Thornwell campus is about 65 acres - the rest of the 340 is The Farm.

In fact, the farm community, Lush Acres, is featured in the most recent magazine promoting farm-tourism in South Carolina.

Officials envision this as a great way for Clinton to once again connect with Thornwell Home for Children.

Special crops, livestock and agri-tourism are envisioned for the farm. Health and wellness classes for the charter school can have projects there, and there is a chance for farm-to-table gatherings. In addition to many other on-campus assets, Thornwell has a full, working commercial kitchen.

More info: www.thornwell.org