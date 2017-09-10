Home / Breaking News / Remember Her Name will be Tuesday evening

Mon, 10/09/2017 - 4:22pm Vic MacDonald
Event remembers the late Emily-Anna Asbill of Clinton
Vic MacDonald/Editor
ALSO, During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, two local events will hear from abuse survivors Survivors of domestic abuse and criminal domestic violence will speak during two local events inaurens County this month, set aside as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. South Carolina ranks 5th in the nation in a key CDV statistic - the rate per 100,000 people of men killing women. Most of these tragedies occur between partners or acquaintances, federal and state law enforcement statistics show. The Laurens County SAFE Home assists people seeking refuge from domestic violence in leaving home, finding shelter and starting a new life. Often, these women - statistically, CDV is a female-victim, male-aggressor crime - leave with nothing more than what they can put in a small bag, and their children. The month’s first event, “Bring One: Wear One,” asks participants to bring to a luncheon one brand new undergarment to donate. A flyer explains, “When a survivor does leave a violent relationship, they often do so with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. These items will benefit local victims who may have to leave their homes abruptly and find protection/service with the SAFE Home. The articles of clothing can be for women, children or men.” This luncheon will be Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Laurens. Registration closed Monday, and participants must be on the guest list to have a seat at the luncheon. A silent auction also will be part of the awareness event. Event sponsors are Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority, Laurens Electric Cooperative Inc., Greenville Health System, PRTC and Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission. “We will hear from survivors of domestic violence about their journey with the SAFE Home,” the flyer says. In Clinton on Oct. 24, survivors will be present and victims will be memorialized during the 7th Annual Candlelight Vigil, sponsored by the SAFE Home. The event will be at 7 p.m. in Open Door Chapel. “We will honor those who have been killed due to domestic violence in 2016,” a flyer says. “According to the 2016 Violence Policy Center report, South Carolina is ranked #5 in the nation for women killed by men. The need for our services is immense for the Laurens County Community.” Domestic violence victims in Laurens, Abbeville and Saluda counties will be honored during the Oct. 24 event. The Laurens County SAFE Home is a United Way agency. The SAFE Home also will stage a fund-raising Glow Run during October. The family-friendly event will be Oct. 21, 6 p.m. check-in and 7:30 run, at Little River Park, Laurens. Food vendors, a dance party and silent auction also will be held. Registration for the run is available on EventBrite.com

TUESDAY: The 3rd Annual “Remember Her Name” anti-criminal domestic violence event will be Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m. at Sonic in Clinton.

The event will include special music by Josh Owens, food and speakers. Memorial T-shirts will be on sale, and a percentage of food sales will go to EA’s Love For Life Foundation. The organization helps Laurens County women, children and men escape from domestic violence households.

The foundation is built on honoring the life of the late Emily-Anna Asbill, 19, of Clinton, who died in June, 2013. A flyer says, “The foundation’s purpose is to provide victims of domestic violence with the necessities to thrive and live on past a violent domestic situation, to motivate survivors, education communities and honor victims lost.

Guest speaker for this event will be a victims advocate for more than 30 years, Karin Ho.

For 11 years, Ho has worked in the sexual assault field in community-based programs followed by more than 20 years as a victims advocate within adult and juvenile corrections, providing services to survivors of all crimes regarding post-conviction issues in Ohio. She is working with the SC Department of Corrections, as director, Division of Victim Services.

As a survivor of rape and attempted strangulation herself, Ho is a strong advocate for crime survivors and strives to ensure the voices of victims are included throughout the corrections process.

She oversees all victim-related services, including but not limited to victim notification, impact of crime programming, violence prevention programming, victim offender dialogue, parenting inside out and critical incident stress management. She is a trained expert witness in the area of non-fatal strangulation and conducts training for medical staffs, law enforcement, victims advocates and prosecutors to help strengthen their response, investigation and prosecution of these cases. 

An event flyer says, “Karin works tirelessly to protect the rights of crime survivors and build community partnerships.”

The event venue, Sonic drive-in, is at 925 South Broad St., Clinton.

 

 

Previous, The Clinton Chronicle, July 3, 2013

 

Clinton woman dies, strangled;

authorities announce no suspects

 

By Vic MacDonald

Staff Writer

 

A 19-year-old Clinton woman was strangled to death late Saturday. Monday local authorities arrested six people in connection with a party in Clinton that the young woman attended just hours before her death, but as of press time Tuesday, no one has been charged in connection with the homicide.

Clinton Department of Public Safety Director Robin Morse said Sunday authorities need the public’s help in sorting out details in the death of Emily Anna Asbill.

The Asbills are a well-connected Clinton family. The victim’s father is a SLED agent, and family ran Eastside Florist in Clinton for many years. Asbill was a Clinton High graduate, attended Greenville Tech and, according to her Facebook page, was in a relationship. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton.

Morse said she may have known her assailant.

During the investigation by the Clinton Department of Public Safety and assisting agencies into Asbill's death, authorities discovered the victim was at a Fuller Road, Clinton, residence earlier where she was supplied alcohol and drugs.

Laurens County Sheriff Ricky Chastain identified six people who were arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor:

- 30 year old William Jarrell Alexander of 50 Jaybird Lane, Cross Hill (later convicted of accessory after the fact of murder); 

- 29 year old Michael Vernon Beaty, Jr. of 502 Calvert Avenue, Clinton (later convicted of murder); 

- 27 year old Charity Nichole Chiapetta of 851 Elkins Road Lot #6, West Monroe, La.; 

- 29 year old Nicholas A. Chiapetta of 851 Elkins Road Lot #6, West Monroe, La.; 

- 29 year old Kyle Bronson Stewart of 1341 Fuller Road, Clinton; and 

- 28 year old Rose Marie Stewart of 1341 Fuller Road, Clinton.

Chastain said the suspects were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The investigation into their actions is continuing.

Police were called to Beaty's home at 502 Calvert Ave., Clinton, about 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate Asbill’s condition. She was in cardiac arrest, Morse said.

She was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m. at Laurens County Hospital. An autopsy Sunday in Newberry determined her cause of death as “asphyxiation due to strangulation,” Morse said.

Authorities have said Asbill attended a party, or a wake service, for a friend Saturday, but authorities have not said who drove her to the Calvert Avenue address from which she was transported to the hospital.

One of the people who drove her to the address reportedly went inside and had someone call 911.

Morse said Asbill had on her arms and hands abrasions that resembled “road rash,” indicated she might have been dragged on pavement.

Where Asbill was throughout Saturday night, what happened to her there and what led to her death is the information authorities still need from the public, Morse said. 

The Clinton DPS, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office, and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Many messages of condolence to the Asbill family and remembrances of Emily Anna, who lived at 702 Chesnut St., Clinton, are posted on Facebook, a social media site.

Asbill worked at Perceptis in Greenville, and in lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorials be sent to Carolina Loving Hound Rescue, Wade Hampton Animal Hospital, Greenville - where Emily Anna was a volunteer.

Her funeral was scheduled Tuesday morning.

Morse said officers are interviewing witnesses and anyone who was with Asbill Saturday night to determine what happened. 

Anyone with any information should call Crimestoppers at 68-CRIME or 864-833-7512, he said.

 

