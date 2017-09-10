Remember Her Name will be Tuesday evening

TUESDAY: The 3rd Annual “Remember Her Name” anti-criminal domestic violence event will be Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m. at Sonic in Clinton.

The event will include special music by Josh Owens, food and speakers. Memorial T-shirts will be on sale, and a percentage of food sales will go to EA’s Love For Life Foundation. The organization helps Laurens County women, children and men escape from domestic violence households.

The foundation is built on honoring the life of the late Emily-Anna Asbill, 19, of Clinton, who died in June, 2013. A flyer says, “The foundation’s purpose is to provide victims of domestic violence with the necessities to thrive and live on past a violent domestic situation, to motivate survivors, education communities and honor victims lost.

Guest speaker for this event will be a victims advocate for more than 30 years, Karin Ho.

For 11 years, Ho has worked in the sexual assault field in community-based programs followed by more than 20 years as a victims advocate within adult and juvenile corrections, providing services to survivors of all crimes regarding post-conviction issues in Ohio. She is working with the SC Department of Corrections, as director, Division of Victim Services.

As a survivor of rape and attempted strangulation herself, Ho is a strong advocate for crime survivors and strives to ensure the voices of victims are included throughout the corrections process.

She oversees all victim-related services, including but not limited to victim notification, impact of crime programming, violence prevention programming, victim offender dialogue, parenting inside out and critical incident stress management. She is a trained expert witness in the area of non-fatal strangulation and conducts training for medical staffs, law enforcement, victims advocates and prosecutors to help strengthen their response, investigation and prosecution of these cases.

An event flyer says, “Karin works tirelessly to protect the rights of crime survivors and build community partnerships.”

The event venue, Sonic drive-in, is at 925 South Broad St., Clinton.

Previous, The Clinton Chronicle, July 3, 2013

Clinton woman dies, strangled;

authorities announce no suspects

By Vic MacDonald

Staff Writer

A 19-year-old Clinton woman was strangled to death late Saturday. Monday local authorities arrested six people in connection with a party in Clinton that the young woman attended just hours before her death, but as of press time Tuesday, no one has been charged in connection with the homicide.

Clinton Department of Public Safety Director Robin Morse said Sunday authorities need the public’s help in sorting out details in the death of Emily Anna Asbill.

The Asbills are a well-connected Clinton family. The victim’s father is a SLED agent, and family ran Eastside Florist in Clinton for many years. Asbill was a Clinton High graduate, attended Greenville Tech and, according to her Facebook page, was in a relationship. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton.

Morse said she may have known her assailant.

During the investigation by the Clinton Department of Public Safety and assisting agencies into Asbill's death, authorities discovered the victim was at a Fuller Road, Clinton, residence earlier where she was supplied alcohol and drugs.

Laurens County Sheriff Ricky Chastain identified six people who were arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor:

- 30 year old William Jarrell Alexander of 50 Jaybird Lane, Cross Hill (later convicted of accessory after the fact of murder);

- 29 year old Michael Vernon Beaty, Jr. of 502 Calvert Avenue, Clinton (later convicted of murder);

- 27 year old Charity Nichole Chiapetta of 851 Elkins Road Lot #6, West Monroe, La.;

- 29 year old Nicholas A. Chiapetta of 851 Elkins Road Lot #6, West Monroe, La.;

- 29 year old Kyle Bronson Stewart of 1341 Fuller Road, Clinton; and

- 28 year old Rose Marie Stewart of 1341 Fuller Road, Clinton.

Chastain said the suspects were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The investigation into their actions is continuing.

Police were called to Beaty's home at 502 Calvert Ave., Clinton, about 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate Asbill’s condition. She was in cardiac arrest, Morse said.

She was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m. at Laurens County Hospital. An autopsy Sunday in Newberry determined her cause of death as “asphyxiation due to strangulation,” Morse said.

Authorities have said Asbill attended a party, or a wake service, for a friend Saturday, but authorities have not said who drove her to the Calvert Avenue address from which she was transported to the hospital.

One of the people who drove her to the address reportedly went inside and had someone call 911.

Morse said Asbill had on her arms and hands abrasions that resembled “road rash,” indicated she might have been dragged on pavement.

Where Asbill was throughout Saturday night, what happened to her there and what led to her death is the information authorities still need from the public, Morse said.

The Clinton DPS, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office, and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Many messages of condolence to the Asbill family and remembrances of Emily Anna, who lived at 702 Chesnut St., Clinton, are posted on Facebook, a social media site.

Asbill worked at Perceptis in Greenville, and in lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorials be sent to Carolina Loving Hound Rescue, Wade Hampton Animal Hospital, Greenville - where Emily Anna was a volunteer.

Her funeral was scheduled Tuesday morning.

Morse said officers are interviewing witnesses and anyone who was with Asbill Saturday night to determine what happened.

Anyone with any information should call Crimestoppers at 68-CRIME or 864-833-7512, he said.