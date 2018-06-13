Remember the good music

The Beat Goes On with the Laurens County Community Theatre's musical production THE BIKINIS.

The show is opening Friday, June 15, at 7 p.m. and continuing June 16, 21, 22, and 23. The Saturday, June 23, performance is a 3 p.m. matinee. Spanning the decades, audiences are treating to the stories and music of a fictional girls group, The Bikinis. It's a trip back in time to the beach with the 60's and 70's songs everyone remembers. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors/students. Pictured are: Amy Link, Hannah Taylor, Tricia Nolan and Lizia Y. Garlington, All LCCT shows are staged at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton. - Photo provided