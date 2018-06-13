Home / Breaking News / Remember the good music

Remember the good music

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 10:08am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

 

The Beat Goes On with the Laurens County Community Theatre's musical production THE BIKINIS.

 

The show is opening Friday, June 15, at 7 p.m. and continuing June 16, 21, 22, and 23.  The Saturday, June 23, performance is a 3 p.m. matinee.  Spanning the decades, audiences are treating to the stories and music of a fictional girls group, The Bikinis. It's a trip back in time to the beach with the 60's and 70's songs everyone remembers. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors/students. Pictured are:  Amy Link, Hannah Taylor, Tricia Nolan and Lizia Y. Garlington,  All LCCT shows are staged at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton. - Photo provided

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

