REMA to Fountain Inn

REMA relocates headquarters to Fountain Inn

$2 million investment expands production, engineering and product development capabilities in the off- highway material handling and on-highway electric vehicle charging market

Fountain Inn – REMA USA LLC., a leading global innovator and manufacturer of high-power

electrical connectors, is expanding its United States headquarters into Laurens County.

Investing $2M into an existing 38,000-square-foot facility located at 385 South Woods Drive, Fountain

Inn, S.C., the company will employ approximately 30 people, This investment will enable the company

to meet increased customer demand.

The larger facility will expand REMA’s production capacity and turn-key engineering and product development capabilities, with particular emphasis in the off-highway materials handling and on-highway electric vehicle charging markets.

“This investment reinforces REMA’s presence in the United States and provides the necessary means to

support our growth expectations. This move strengthens our ability to meet the customer needs by increasing engineering, manufacturing, and sales.” - Tim Rose, General Manager of REMA USA LLC.

“We are delighted that REMA USA has decided to expand their business into Laurens County. Our county continues to be an attractive place for businesses to grow and thrive. We wish REMA well and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship,” said Jonathan Coleman, Executive Director of the Laurens County Development Corporation.

http://rema-ev.com/

