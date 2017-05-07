Home / Breaking News / Registration announced

Registration announced

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 9:20am Vic MacDonald
D56 schedules back-to-school sign-ups
District 56 has announced these dates for registration for the 2017-18 school year:

August 9 – 8:00 – 12:00 p.m. – (Registration for New 5K – 5th) Eastside Elementary School

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. – 10th, 11th and 12th Grades – Clinton High School

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – 10th, 11th and 12th Grades – Clinton High School

August 10 – 8:00 – 12:00 p.m. – (Registration for New 5K – 5th) Eastside Elementary School

August 11 – 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Freshman Registration – Clinton High School

August 15 – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Registration – Clinton Elementary School

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – (New Student Registration 5K-5) – Joanna Woodson Elementary

August 16 – 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. –  7th and 8th Grades - Clinton Middle School

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Meet the Teacher – Eastside Elementary School

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – 6th Grade – Clinton Middle School

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Meet the Teacher – Joanna Woodson Elementary School

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – MS Bailey Child Development Center.

 

