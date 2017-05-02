Red Devils may head to Europe

Clinton High School students will have the chance to see first-hand what previously they only could see in the history books of England and France through an educational trip.

Authorized by the District 56 Board of Trustees for “laying the groundwork” status, the trip is envisioned for summer, 2018. Clinton High teacher Brenna Abrams is working with EF (Education First) Educational Tours to develop trip plans.

The trip will cost each participant $3,800, and Abrams said that is about $2,000 less than what she paid for a trip to Italy. “We have 18 months to work on fund-raising,” she said.

It will be a 10-day trip to England and France, with full insurance. Information is being sent home to the parents of current 8th - 11th grade students at the high school. Every six students signed up with mean one paid-for chaperone position will be available.

Forty students will make a full tour, the board was told. “We will see if this is viable to come to the board as an action item. We are laying the groundwork,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said.

A statement by EF Educational Tours says, “As the world leader in international education, w’ve partnered with educators around the world for over 50 years to help students gain new perspective and build skills for the future through experimental learning....”

Abrams’ presentation was part of the school board’s Jan. 23 meeting. The board also heard a presentation about School Improvement Councils and a Gallup Student Poll.

Brenda Schrantz, district assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, guided the board through a discussion of School Improvement Councils. “SICs don’t raise money. They have eight meetings a (school) year,” Schrantz said. “They evaluate where they are with goals, and work side by side with schools to improve performance.”

SICs have been in place in South Carolina for 40 years and, by state law, every school must have a council. At the high school level, the SICs include students. The councils work on school improvement plans, school climate and teacher quality, and by April 30 each year, produce a Report to the People.

A School Improvement Councils brochure says, “Repeated research has demonstrated that family and community engagement in schools lays the groundwork for improved student achievement, post-secondary school success, better student behavior, and increased appreciation and support of educational professionals.

“Good schools benefit the entire community. Everyone has an interest in an educated population, a stronger local economy and sustained property values. For 40 years, South Carolina’s School Improvement Councils have been proud to be on the frontlines of these efforts.”

Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Pitts directed the board’s attention to a recent Gallup Student Poll with the theme “Engaged Today - Ready for Tomorrow.”

Pitts said Clinton High School results came back with the positive view. “We are very, very pleased with the results,” he said.

Students in grades 5 through 12 were polled on:

--Engagement -- the involvement in and enthusiasm for school;

--Hope -- the ideas and energy students have for the future;

--Entrepreneurial Aspiration -- the talent and energy for building businesses that survive, thrive and employ others; and

--Career/Financial Literacy -- the information, attitudes and behaviors that students need to practice for healthy participation in the economy.

An average of 4.8 out of every 5 students participating in the District 56 Gallup Poll said, “I know I will graduate from high school.”

“Our kids believe in themselves,” Pitts said.

The poll also calls for action items. Pitts said 25% of students polled said they had missed school “some or a lot, without a good reason or sickness.”

He said, “That is a problem.”