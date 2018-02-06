The Red Devils' journey beyond high school commences

PHOTOS: Our Journey Commences

On a rainy, stormy night, everybody was safe in the gym as Clinton High School sent its latest group of alumni out into the world, following Friday night’s Commencement.

The traditional ceremony was expanded to include two features unique to the Class of 2018 – display of the Red Devil banner that showed the class anywhere they traveled to assemble here as Red Devils and a selfie by faculty member Lawry Rhodes Sharp – it’s on her Facebook page. The ceremony was dedicated in memory of classmate, Larry Wayne Wilson, and a special flower arrangement was on stage to serve as a memorial. The State Department of Education provided a special award for graduate Tianna Williams, who completed all 12 years of her public education with perfect attendance.

This was the first graduating class to have some members spend all four years of high school in CAT - the Carolina Alliance for Technology - opening up a whole new generation of students to careers in engineering.

The Valedictorian was Cole Prince, and the Salutatorian was Alyssa Shiflet. Class Speaker was Elizabeth Childress, with the theme “Figuring Out Who You Are.” Other program participants were Janevelyn Williams, Pledge of Allegiance; Kymaih Fant, National Anthem; Alyssa Shiflet, invocation; Elzabeth Jones, welcome; Kayleigh Kinard, class gift; and the Senior Class, signing the Alma Mater.

Maureen Tiller, principal, Tanya Wilson, assistant principal, and Dr. David O’Shields, superintendent, made the announcement of scholarships and awards, and presented diplomas. Chris Wofford, senior class sponsor, presented the senior slide show. Presentation of Colors by the CHS JROTC, and special music by the CHS Wind Ensemble.

The faculty processed ahead of the seniors in academic costume, a tradition begun in 2012. Seniors involved in organizations and receiving honors were designated by cords, a tradition begun in 2016.