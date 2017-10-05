Red Devil Ranking

Clinton High is ranked 32nd in SC top schools listing

The prestigious “U.S. News & World Report” rankings of high schools in the United States rates Clinton High School 32nd among South Carolina public and charter high schools.

“I am ecstatic,” District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said.

The Top 5 public and charter high schools in SC are:

1 - Academic Magnet - Charleston;

2 - Charleston School of the Arts - Charleston;

3 - Wade Hampton High School - Greenville;

4 - Chapin High School - Chapin (Lexington County);

5 - Nations Ford High School - Fort Mill.

Ranked 32nd within South Carolina, Clinton High offers its students the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® course work and exams. The AP® participation rate at Clinton High is 21 percent. The student body makeup is 51 percent male and 49 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 42 percent.

“That is a true ‘first time ever.’ Congratulations to the faculty, staff, food service, custodians, administration and everyone who played a part in getting CHS on the national stage with US News and World Report,” O’Shields said. “CHS was the last ranked high school in S.C. Each state’s high schools were selected based on the overall number of high schools in that state. The margin of error between being included and excluded from the rankings is infinitesimally small … but as it is with (wife) Terri’s favorite Monday night show, ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ as long as you make the cut you are happy.

“I for one am happy. No, correct that, I am ecstatic. And everyone at each and every school in L56 had a role to play in making this rating a reality.”

In grades 9-12, Clinton High School has 880 students and 55 faculty (16:1 ratio), with an 82% graduation rate and a 69% total economic disadvantaged rate.

At CHS, 77% of the students rate proficient in English and 82% rate proficient in math (2014-15 numbers).

The bronze medal for Clinton High School earns it “National Ranked” status.

South Carolina had 2 gold, 15 silver and 41 bronze medal winners in the 2017 rankings. The “U.S. News & World Report, 2017 Best High Schools in the Nation” ratings examined more than 22,000 schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The BASIS school in Tucson, Arizona, is the #1 high school in the country, with a 100% graduation rate.