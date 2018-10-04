Home / Breaking News / Recycling Close: County has a shortage of drivers

Tue, 04/10/2018 - 8:30am Vic MacDonald
By: 
City of Clinton Economic Development

CITY OF CLINTON ANNOUNCEMENT - RECYCLING: Just an FYI ….. the county collects our mixed paper and cardboard recyclables (as well as our glass – but they aren’t currently full)… 

 

We have contacted the county and they are experiencing a shortage of drivers and are back logged on picking up our mixed paper and cardboard…… Therefore, we have temporarily closed both of these bins and Dale (Satterfield, public works director) is going to place the attached signage on the bins.  He has contacted the Open Door about picking up the cardboard while we wait – but we don’t have another option for the mixed paper.

 

Just wanted to let you all know as citizens may call and ask. Thank you so much – we also included information about the Charlotte’s Road collection site – as they take paper and cardboard.

