Recreation contract set for closed door discussion

Clinton City Council on Monday will have a closed door discussion about a recreation project contract.

The council's regular monthly meeting will be Monday, Oct, 2, 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St. The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017, as amended). Contract negotiations are an exempted item under the open government law; no votes can be taken in closed session.

The council's agenda sets an order of: Citizens Registered to Address City Council; Proclamations - Oct. 1-7, Public Power Week; Oct. 8-14, Fire Prevention Week; Oct. 23-31, Red Ribbon Week; October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month; October, Crime Prevention Month; October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month; October, Dyslexia Awareness Month; first Friday in November, Arbor Day; 1st reading of an ordinance to suspend the Blue Laws; 2nd (final) reading of an ordinance transferring 10 acres next to the BP Gas Station, Hwy 72 East to the Clinton Economic Development Corporation; recommendation from Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee; administrative briefing - Sanitation Dept.; standing committees; city attorney, mayor and council members' reports and recommendations.