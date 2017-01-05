Reception for Stovall

The City of Clinton will have a reception honoring City Manager Frank Stovall.

The city will recognize Stovall for his exemplary leadership in the city manager's office (April 14, 2008 - May 5, 2017) on Tuesday, May 2, 5-7 pm at MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. Info/RSVP: Amanda Addison, 864-200-4501.

PREVIOUS:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/opinions/simple-thank-you