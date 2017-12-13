Ready To Hit the Road

YESTERDAY EVENING: The Laurens County Public Library System (LCPL) is happy to reveal the new Bookmobile!

The LCPL, County Council, LCPL supporters, members of the community, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the reveal with a ribbon cutting. Everyone was able to take a tour and admire the beautiful wrapping. The LCPL Bookmobile began back in 1940, and has continued to serve Laurens County communities by promoting literacy to the members of the County outside of the physical library.

Visit the LCPL website, www.lcpl.org, to view the Bookmobile Location schedule. For more information or to apply for a community, facility or house stop contact Julian Shabazz at 864-681-READ (7323) or via email at jshabazz@lcpl.org. - Chamber photos