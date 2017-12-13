Home / Breaking News / Ready To Hit the Road

Ready To Hit the Road

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 10:57am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Chamber of Commerce

YESTERDAY EVENING: The Laurens County Public Library System (LCPL) is happy to reveal the new Bookmobile! 

The LCPL, County Council, LCPL supporters, members of the community, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the reveal with a ribbon cutting. Everyone was able to take a tour and admire the beautiful wrapping. The LCPL Bookmobile began back in 1940, and has continued to serve Laurens County communities by promoting literacy to the members of the County outside of the physical library. 

Visit the LCPL website, www.lcpl.org, to view the Bookmobile Location schedule. For more information or to apply for a community, facility or house stop contact Julian Shabazz at 864-681-READ (7323) or via email at jshabazz@lcpl.org. - Chamber photos

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here