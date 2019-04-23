Raped Because Of Denim (?!)

Denim Day --TODAY 9 am - 2 pm Jean Painting, Sidewalk Chalk & Info-Tables, 12:30 p.m. Denim Fashion Show, Lander University - Assembly Plaza, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, S.C. 29649

About

The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and on Wednesday, April 24, the students, faculty and staff of Lander University will observe Denim Day, along with millions of people across the world, by wearing jeans to raise awareness about sexual violence.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN.org), every 92 seconds, a person is sexually assaulted in the U.S. - and every 9 minutes that victim is a child.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (nsvrc.org):

1 in 5 women, and 1 in 71 men, are raped at some point in their lives.

In the U.S., 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men have experienced some form of contact with sexual violence in their lifetime.

In 8 of 10 rape cases, the victim knew the perpetrator.

History (courtesy www.denimdayinfo.org)

Denim Day began 20 years ago after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove the pants, thereby implying consent. The next day, women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Denim Day is a response that has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual harassment, abuse, assault and rape.

Campus Organizer

Tracy Clifton

Director of Student Conduct for Student Affairs

Interim Title IX Coordinator for Human Resources

Lander University, Greenwood, S.C.

Office: (864) 388-8055

Email: tclifton@lander.edu