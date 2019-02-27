Rap album drops from Joanna studio

PEOPLE & Places: 1 Grind 1 Shine

Note: parental advisory for lyrics.

They moved off Main Street. Now, they’re in the back yard. There’s no better place to re-launch a business than close to home.

Clinton High School graduates Rasheed Floyd and Chris Grant believe the time is right to re-ignite 1G Productions, with the slogan “1 Grind 1 Shine,” from their home-base in Joanna. Floyd has assembled a recording studio in a backyard building, after moving off the former mill village’s main drag. Grant has launched his latest music project “Cream of the Crop,” available on all platforms.

The crew that Floyd and Grant are a part of each brings talents to the table - “Now’s just my time to shine,” Grant said.

They come to this recording, representation and marketing effort after 10 years studying a rapidly-shifting music scene. It’s not just “drop a CD” and wait for the gigs to start rolling in anymore. Young music fans want to sample before they buy - if they ever buy. Napster gave away artists’ music for free, until artists realized they were never going to make a living that way. Today’s music distribution system tries to accommodate everyone’s needs, in an instant.

Released Oct. 27, “Cream of the Crop” is Grant’s reminder to young artists that the music they are making came from somewhere. Floyd listens to all kinds of music, and his interest is in the technical arena. He studied electronic computer technology in college, and has built his private studio from a knowledge of wiring computers.

“Natural, from birth,” he says of his melding of music and technology.

Giving the artists who chose to partner with 1G Productions the best sound experience ever - that’s Floyd’s passion.

“Software, computers, we never stop,” Floyd said. “(The goal is) great sound for the artist.”

Both Floyd and Grant are producers, and Rasheed is the engineer and executive producer - Chris is the co-executive producer. “There is a group of us,” they say, who experienced success in the local music scene 10 years ago.

Then, Grant says, “We could walk into any club and the DJ would call us out before anybody knew we were there.” Some of the biggest rap and hip-hop artists in the land contracted with the crew to be an opening act. They were on the way, then, what happened?

Life.

Kids came along. Jobs. Going to the club every night became a choice. They realized they had ranged far away from Joanna while they were chasing fame.

Roaming around the Upstate, “we skipped Clinton,” Floyd said. “We do a lot with the young generation,” Grant said. “Eighty percent of the talent here, we have had an influence on. The biggest artists now, we have brought them up, under our wing.”

They recorded in Floyd’s studio. Then, they found bigger studios.

“I stand by ‘Cream of the Crop’. That’s what we are. I felt we were not getting the respect,” Chris says.

Rasheed says, “We want to be 1G in the community, 1 Grind 1 Shine. Bring positivity, each one teach one. Knowledge and wisdom to who we’re reach out to, a caring principle.”

How that meshes with a business is a work in progress. Floyd and Grant are open to young artists contacting them, setting up studio time, offering the chance for collaborations. A young rapper with a dream doesn’t always have to think Greenville-Columbia, and then Charlotte-Atlanta just to lay down a track. That can happen in Joanna.

Floyd, Grant and the crew can offer the perspective of earning South Carolina Music Awards and opening for Roco, Gucci, Rick Ross, DMX and Grand Hustle. Even though they are young men, they are veterans of the rap world; they also can offer a perspective on staying grounded and balanced.

“This is my best work, ever,” Grant says of “Cream of the Crop.”

“This is our point of view, working with quality, effort, that’s what motivates me,” Floyd says.

“Without 1G there is no ‘Cream of the Crop,’” Grant said. “We are still here. Don’t forget where you came from.”

Floyd said he wants the business to continue to grow and discover how “we can help someone.”

“We are men of many talents,” he said.

Video, photography, engineering, mentoring, marketing and merchandise, even coaching football and basketball in Chris Grant’s case - anything that “sparks the brain,” Rasheed Floyd says.

“We want a successful label,” he continues, “everything that surrounds a company and being more successful. Make good music. Operate as a normal business. People are welcome to contact us.”

1G Productions, 803-574-3477.