Rain go away, we want to play

Pine Haven Park comes back to life

A place in Clinton that had seen pine trees snapped by a micro-burst now is a vibrant, yet extremely wet, gathering place thanks to a far-reaching local partnership.

A TD Green Streets Program grant gave a shot in the arm to plans to renovate Pine Haven Park in Clinton. The Clinton Canopy organization spear-headed the project in collaboration with the city’s Department of Public Works, Clinton Middle and High Schools, the SC Forestry Commission and the national Arbor Day Foundation.

Two Fridays in a row it was too wet at Pine Haven Park for an on-site dedication. Friday’s event was in the city hall, but the planting of seeds of collaboration was evident nevertheless.

“The month of October has been an amazing collaboration,” said Susan Galloway, representing Clinton Canopy, which brought three new members on-board through its work at Pine Haven Park. The “pocket-park” is behind the former America Legion Hut and within a short walk of Clinton Middle School. It now has a playground and a climbing wall - slide combo, along with a drainage pipe that acts as a tunnel.

Clinton Middle’s Beta Club acquiring and had installed a Little Free Library, and dedicated it to substitute teacher Lisa Craven, for her unbounded love of reading.

“Our club is committed to keeping it in good standing and full of books,” the club’s advisor Jana Woods said.

Galloway presented the 2018 Arbor Day Service Award to the Clinton Department of Public Safety. TD Bank representative Jay Johnson presented a TD Green Streets Award to Clinton Mayor Bob McLean. TD Bank nationally has committed itself to planting 1 million trees by 2030.

Nov. 2 is the traditional Arbor Day observance date for the City of Clinton, so it made sense to schedule a park dedication that date. The City of Clinton has two designations from the Arbor Day Foundation - Tree City USA and Tree Line USA Utility.

However, last Friday, the rains came and the dedication was delayed until Nov. 9. Then, it rained again, so the Pine Haven dedication found itself in the city council chambers - filled to overflowing with Clinton Middle and High School students and members of the FFA. In all, 84 students gave their sweat equity for the re-birth of Pine Haven Park. Galloway said it is hoped the neighborhood “takes ownership” of the park, reducing litter and reporting for repair any problems that may arise from public use.