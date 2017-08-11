RAIN GO AWAY - It's Oyster Roast Time

THURSDAY NIGHT -- Football’s Main Event. For the 10th year, a signature event of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, the College Football Fan Challenge Oyster Roast, will be Thursday, Nov 9, gates open at 5 pm, food served at 6, at the Chamber Facility, 291 Professional Park Rd., Clinton. Call about tickets for $40 per person to the Chamber, 864-833-2716. This is an all-you-care-to-eat-and-drink event with steamed oysters, Lowcountry boil, and chicken gumbo, with silent and live auctions. There will be a wrist-band challenge for Clemson and Carolina, but this is an opportunity for all fans to show their true colors. The Chamber also offers sponsorships for this and other events. - File photo