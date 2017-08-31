Home / Breaking News / Rain Cannot Stop Voting

Rain Cannot Stop Voting

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 4:24pm Vic MacDonald
Sept. 1 is the last day to turn in absentee ballots in Sept. 5 District 55 Bond Referendum
By: 
Laurens County Registration & Elections Office

TODAY: Laurens County Election Absentee Clerk Laura Keck and Registration & Elections Board Member Marilyn Easter cheerfully assist Curbside Voters … even in a downpour.

The last day of Absentee voting is tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 1). The Registration & Elections office is located on the Square in Laurens in the Historic Courthouse. Office hours are 9 am – 5 pm.

The Registration & Elections office will be CLOSED on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4). 

Polls open for voting at 7 am Tuesday, Sept 5. Registered voters who live in School District 55 are eligible to vote.

 

Stats:

As of 4 pm today (8-31-17):

1061 ballots have been requested

965 have been returned (includes in office voting and mail in ballots)

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here