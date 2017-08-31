Rain Cannot Stop Voting

TODAY: Laurens County Election Absentee Clerk Laura Keck and Registration & Elections Board Member Marilyn Easter cheerfully assist Curbside Voters … even in a downpour.

The last day of Absentee voting is tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 1). The Registration & Elections office is located on the Square in Laurens in the Historic Courthouse. Office hours are 9 am – 5 pm.

The Registration & Elections office will be CLOSED on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4).

Polls open for voting at 7 am Tuesday, Sept 5. Registered voters who live in School District 55 are eligible to vote.

Stats:

As of 4 pm today (8-31-17):

1061 ballots have been requested

965 have been returned (includes in office voting and mail in ballots)