Rails will get their rhythm w-printable schedule attached

ROTR: Rhythm (and BBQ) On The Rails

The entertainment line-up for the May 18 and 19 Rhythm on the Rails Festival in uptown Clinton is:

Special Guest: Brittney Brackett.

Friday, May 18, CNNGA Main Stage, 6 p.m. Quilted Sky (classic rock)

7 p.m. Munson Music Bucket Brigade

7:30 p.m. Julie Roberts (country).

Saturday, May 19, Depot Kids Stage, 10 a.m. Laurens County School District 56,

11 a.m. Mark Lippard (juggler, unicyclist)

Other: 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. King BMX Stunt Show, Musgrove Street.

CNNGA Main Stage, 1 p.m. Pam Taylor (blues)

2:30 p.m. Eloveation (variety)

3:30 p.m. BBQ Awards

4:30 p.m. Mark Webb Jr. (country)

5:30 p.m. Armed Forces Salute with Clinton High Jr. ROTC

6 p.m. Matrix (old-school funk)

7:30 p.m. Shag Doctorz (beach/oldies).

Round Trip Ticket: Clinton

The Bronze Train Ticket Historical Walk is being developed by Main Street Clinton to increase vibrancy in the historic district, and market the city as a tourist destination for those looking for a charming downtown experience.

Main Street Clinton hopes to increase pedestrian activity, which would mean more opportunities for retail businesses and restaurants and, hopefully, lead visitors to see Clinton as a quaint, vibrant college town.

The bronze train tickets are being designed and developed by the Main Street Design Team and will be ‘hidden’ around town at historical locations. There will be a paper guide/map that will give the history of each site that corresponds to a ticket location.

In the future, the guide will also be available through an app that will tell the history of Clinton through the tickets. It will be a great family activity as well as a fun and educational way to learn more about the heritage of Clinton. The public has the opportunity to help determine the locations of the train tickets.

If you have an idea for the placement of a ticket you can submit that idea, along with historical information about the location, and any local folklore about the site you’ve chosen. Approximately 15 locations will be chosen for the bronze tickets. Submit ideas to Adele Alducin at Main Street Clinton (211 North Broad Street Suite A) or P.O. Box 748 Clinton, SC by April 9 to be considered.

The Bronze Train Ticket Heritage Walk will be launched during Rhythm on the Rails, May 18 and 19.

LAST YEAR in The Chronicle:

Lots happening on the rails. Music on the Rails, Smokin’ on the Rails, Rides on the Rails -- no doubt about it, there was a lot going on during Rhythm on the Rails Friday and Saturday in Clinton. A Southern BBQ Network-sanctioned cooking competition brought in teams from all over, and The Embers provided their high-energy R&B show to The Depot crowd Friday evening. Saturday, Clinton Elementary’s honors chorus and Panjammers were among the performing groups from all schools in District 56, which also saw its arts department set up a drawing, music and face-painting area. Amusement park rides and games, lots of food and refreshments, dunking booth, vendors and organizations‘ info booths kept uptown Clinton full of visitors for the May 19-20 3rd Annual Rhythm on the Rails. - Photos by Vic MacDonald

2015 in The Chronicle:

Rhythm on the Rails runs on music,

barbecue to bring in 3,000 visitors

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

By the time The Dance Shop was doing The Wobble, the first train of the day was chugging through Clinton.

They wanted to wait it out. But as anyone in Clinton who has sat, patiently, in a car at a crossing bar knows, that can be a lengthy wait. This was a long train, so they cranked up the “get in there” anyway.

Rhythm on the Rails wobbled and rocked and gospelized its way through a successful second year Friday and Saturday in uptown Clinton.

Organizers might need to get Smitty and the Jumpstarters back for an encore. The blues and rock band did not have a good crowd Friday evening when it was cloudy and misty for ROTR’s start.

They even had a hard-driving, guitar, sax and drums train song on their play list.

By the time it turned sunny and cloudy again on Saturday, an estimated 3,000 people had circulated through uptown Clinton.

Saturday morning was overcast, but the day-long festival got off to a good start with the ArtsEdge 56 bucket drummers and Clinton Elementary Honors Choir. ArtsEdge will have a two-week summer camp to introduce new campers, and continue to inspire returning campers, to exploring their artistic side.

The bucket drummers pounded their way through two songs, using the concrete pavement as a drum for one tune.

The CES Honors Choirs, whose members go through an audition process, provided four songs.

Then, throughout the day, the musical entertainers included Redeemers of Faith, Sarah Grace, God’s Army, Hunter Holmes, Phyllis Cox, Jack Roper and the Weatherman Band, and in the evening, Too Much Sylvia.

Rev. Treca DeShields, director of The Zone youth center, coordinated the Gospel Power House at the CNNGA Stage on Pitts Street.

As the program ended, she had the audience form a joined-hands circle, and called on divine power to bless Clinton.

Kids from Training the Child Ministries brought back to modern times a tradition their grandparents remembers - wrapping the May Pole. “Rapping” has a different meaning for this generation, but the children provided a high-energy “wrapping” that attracted a good crowd to an area adjacent to the MS Bailey Municipal Center.

The May Pole program followed a Kids Bop dance party that worked out a lot of the youthful energy, and got some older people in the crowd moving, too.

Carnival rides were popular throughout Saturday, right in front of the Municipal Center. Some on the Ferris wheel were “terrified” to be stuck at the top, but everyone managed to get through it without incident. A big slide, flying seats, spinning tea cups and helicopters, with all the usual carney games and state fair foods, were part of the fun.

Along Musgrove and Main street, the barbecue vendors set up, and sold throughout Saturday.

Pork and Bane’s BBQ, and slow-cookers Steven and Kenneth Bane, stoked up their hickory and oak fire Friday evening, cooking all night for the Saturday ribs and pulled pork competition.

ROTR organizers in the coming year will look to have this barbecue competition designated by a sanctioning organization - a suggestion made by the barbecue cookers. Pork and Banes provided a tasty prize as ROTR took a short break late Saturday afternoon. Since Saturday also was Armed Forces Day, they had a prize give-away for a cooked Boston butt and a rack of ribs for veterans who registered at their tent on Main Street.

Pork and Banes also won “best name” for a barbecue team as designated by the City of Clinton staff working at ROTR.

Blind Swine, of Greenwood, came away from the railroad festival with the Grand Champion trophy, also winning the ribs contest and the best pulled pork contest. Butts & Thighs was second in ribs and pulled pork, while DR Backwoods was third in ribs and Drunken Chicken was third in pulled pork.

Right after the barbecue awards, The Dance Shop from Laurens took The Depot stage; and the big version of the model trains, that occupied two stores in uptown Clinton for public display, came rumbling through Clinton.