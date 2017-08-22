Racism charged as Vote No supporters gather

People who are concerned that a new high school for Laurens costs too much were called racists to their faces before their rally tonight.

David Kennedy led a counter-rally, starting with two others and growing to nine, including children, between the end of the Laurens County Council meeting and the start of a Vote No rally opposing District 55's $109M school bond referendum. The vote is Sept. 5.

Kennedy also has protested in front of a Vote No supporter, Diane Belsom, who has been active in the Tea Party and Laurens County Republican Party. That picket led to an investigation of whether or not Laurens has an ordinance prohibiting pickets in front of individuals' houses. Kennedy was told there is an ordinance - Kennedy said it violates his right to free speech.

The Vote Yes supporters had a rally Saturday at their headquarters on Hillcrest Drive, within walking distance of the District 55 administrative offices (in a former bank).

Kennedy liberally used "the N word" to berate the people headed to The Capitol Theater for the Vote No rally. There was some interest by people leaving the County Council meeting, but then they went home. Laurens County Sheriff's deputies stayed to keep an eye on things. Kennedy said he wants the Confederate Monument in downtown Laurens to come down, and said the county's namesake, Henry Laurens, was a slaveholder. He shouted loudly about past injustices - people who were lynched, poliiticans who were corrupt and got away with drug offenses, and said the Klan killed a young white woman who was allegedly run over by a car in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Clinton Red Devils has a new school, Laurens needs a new school," Kennedy shouted. A couple people came over to talk to Kennedy but, generally, the Vote No supporters ignored him.