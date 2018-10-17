The Race To November 6th

Democratic candidate: Local government experience a plus as lieutenant governor

If the Democrats win back the Governor’s Mansion Nov. 6, Mandy Powers Norrell is going to become a familiar face among local government officials.

The man who asked her to be his running mate, Governor Candidate James Smith, has designated Norrell as the local government liaison in a Smith-Norrell Democratic Administration for South Carolina.

“I have 20 years experience in municipal government,” Norrell said during a campaign swing through Clinton on Thursday. She and Smith have a running wager on who can find the best ice cream at their stops on the campaign trail; Norrell found hers at Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community on the Jacobs Highway.

It was a fitting stop - in SC, the lt. governor is the designated director of the aging council and its activities on behalf of the state’s seniors.

If she is elected, Norrell will add local government liaison to that job description - and that’s fine with her. A Smith-Norrell campaign announcement said, “One reason Smith picked Norrell as his running mate is that she has been a municipal attorney for more than 20 years, and she fully understands local issues, and the frustrations that local councils have in trying to address them the way their neighbors want them to do.”

Recently, the Republican-dominated General Assembly over-rode Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of a bill that Smith introduced in 2013. Without the over-ride, the Abandoned Buildings Revitalization Act would have sunset in 2019.

This bill’s reauthorization was a Municipal Association of South Carolina top goal for 2018, a Smith campaign announcement said.

Lawmakers over-rode the veto 112-4 in the House and 31-8 in the Senate. McMaster said he vetoed the measure because it was not “a clean bill” and had other, unnecessary spending attached to it.

Norrell said by bringing local government more in contact with the Governor’s Office, she and Smith will “redefine the role of the lieutenant governor,” and she will assist in developing a legislative agenda with input from House and Senate members.

Underfunding of the Local Government Fund - a major source of income for cities, towns and counties - and funding, big-ticket infrastructure improvements are two major concerns for local council members, Norrell said. She came to know these issues doing legal work with the cities of Lancaster and Kershaw.

Smith and Norrell produced a video of children singing “The 46 Counties Song,” which Norrell said she learned in school, to drive home their message - the Democratic contenders want to represent all 46 counties and all cities and towns, not just the major urban areas.

“This shows we’re focused on children and education, and represent every county. It is very positive,” Norrell said. They key, she said 26 days before the General Election, is raising enough money to get the video campaign ad on TV (this interview was conducted Oct. 11, and the General Election is Nov. 6).

Norrell stayed at a bed-and-breakfast in Newberry as Tropical Storm Michael blew through South Carolina last week. Then, she toured in Abbeville and Clinton, before joining in weekend appearances with former Vice-President Joe Biden.

Norrell said she wants to drive home the message that “with one stroke of his pen on the first day he’s in office” Smith can change the healthcare climate of South Carolina.

That “first day,” she said, the new governor will accept $2 billion a year in federal Medicaid funding. Former Gov. Nikki Haley and McMaster refused to accept the money, because some of it is tied to a federal Planned Parenthood contribution.

Norrell said, “This money is ours anyway. It will create 40,000 new jobs. It will cover people not covered now (by private insurance). Of all our tasks, it is the easiest one to accomplish.”

From the Smith for Governor Campaign:

Smith and Norrell would get the state

off the backs of local communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. – State government needs to get off the backs of local communities, and James Smith and Mandy Powers Norrell are determined to make that happen.

Historically, local governments were weak to nonexistent in South Carolina, with power over even the smallest local functions in the hands of state legislators. Even long after the passage in 1975 of the Home Rule Act – which was meant to shift control from the state to counties – lawmakers in many areas still keep things under their thumbs, from running local parks to controlling local school budgets.

Worse, state lawmakers keep asserting new powers over cities and counties – such as intervening to tell environmentally conscious local councils that they can’t do away with plastic grocery bags, or forbidding them to ban bump stocks. Whatever your view on those issues, surely it’s no business of the state to tell local communities how to run their affairs. Every community should have its own character, reflecting the will of its people.

That’s what Smith and Norrell, the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, believe anyway. That’s why they’ve resisted such efforts by the state government to lord it over the governments closest to the people.

One reason Smith picked Norrell as his running mate is that she has been a municipal attorney for more than 20 years, and she fully understands local issues, and the frustrations that local councils have in trying to address them the way their neighbors want them to do.

As Smith envisions the role of the revamped office of lieutenant governor, Norrell will play a vital role in working with the Legislature to push the administration’s policies, and a major policy priority will be setting local governments free of the state yoke.

“The government that is closest to the people governs best,” said Smith. “Anything that can be handled on the local level should be, rather than being dictated by the state or federal government.”

“I know how carefully local council members listen to their neighbors, and how hard they work to carry out local wishes,” said Norrell. “We need to set local communities free. Local people know what their communities need; leave them alone.”

Why Mandy Powers Norrell will be

SC’s best lieutenant governor yet

COLUMBIA, S.C. – People keep asking James Smith about his vision for Mandy Powers Norrell’s role as South Carolina’s next lieutenant governor.

He has really a really good answer to that. And when people hear it, they realize why Mandy is perfect for the job.

This is the first election in which the governor and lieutenant governor are running together as a ticket. And the lieutenant governor will no longer have the old duties associated with the job – such as presiding over the Senate and running the Office on Aging. So the new governor will have a unique opportunity to reshape the office.

Smith envisions a lieutenant governor more influential, and far more relevant, than before. He sees Lt. Gov. Norrell doing the following:

· Advancing his legislative agenda. With all the partnerships she has formed on both sides of the aisle during her experience in the House, she will greatly extend the influence of the governor’s office in shaping laws and setting policies. As the second most prominent statewide officeholder, her influence in the General Assembly would be considerably greater than that of past legislative liaison staffers.

· Conducting oversight of state agencies. She will engage with the agencies as no one has before, finding ways to make them more efficient, promoting such approaches as zero-based budgeting.

· Playing a key role in the appointment process. “There is tremendous untapped talent in South Carolina, and we don’t take full advantage of that fact,” said Smith. “She will help find and recruit a diverse pool of appointees from across our state, and help me get them in place right away.” He noted that having represented rural South Carolina, she brings a perspective and connections too often left out when appointments are made in Columbia.

· Being closely involved in setting policies and legislative goals. She will not only push the governor’s agenda, but be a full partner in shaping it. And she will seek broad input in that process. For instance, Smith noted, he and Norrell already plan to sit down with mayors from across the state to talk about how the governor and lieutenant governor can help them with their priorities. “We support the agendas of the governments closest to the people, which for too long have been ignored and disrespected on the state level,” he said. As a 20-year municipal attorney, Norrell fully understands the challenges faced by local governments.

Those criteria explain why James chose Mandy. With that job description in mind, he was looking for three traits in a running mate. He wanted someone who:

· Is qualified to be governor. “Mandy would be a formidable candidate for governor on her own,” said Smith.

· Would be ready on Day One. He needed someone who thoroughly understood state government and could immediately jump in and start doing the job he envisions, with no learning curve. Also, someone who knows how to work with this Legislature as it is. “We need to work as well with this Republican General Assembly as Carroll Campbell did with a Democratic one,” said Smith. “Mandy has a great track record of working constructively across the aisle. She respects her Republican colleagues, and they respect her.”

· Meshes well with him and his vision. “Mandy and I already speak with the same voice as we share our positive vision for South Carolina,” Smith said. “I needed someone full of enthusiasm for the future of our state, and no one fits that description better than Mandy Powers Norrell.”

Exactly.