A quarter century of helping people

25 Years - The History of Open Door Christian Center

September 1993. That was the month and year that two couples in Clinton decided that the youth of Clinton didn’t have any options for a safe place to enjoy their selves and be able to have fun without drugs or alcohol involved.

The couple’s names were the Sniders and the Hastings. After the first two months, the Sniders decided that they couldn’t or wouldn’t stay and help anymore and wanted to shut down the ministry. The Hastings, mostly Geraldine, my mom, didn’t want to shut it down and started fund raising to get help to keep it open and acquire used games for the kids to draw them to the Center.

In March of 1995, mom received the 501c3 status from the IRS. That allowed her to get more games and such given and they would be tax exempt for the businesses as well as finances given to help with the bills associated with the ministry.

God began to deal with mom about her role in the ministry and she felt drawn to start helping the homeless, but she didn’t have any rooms to house anyone and she had the youth center to attend to. However, as God always does, He had provision already in the works. In late 1995 a couple who was on the mission field in the Philippines came to the states and ended up in Clinton, go figure. They came to the Center and spoke with mom about their vision of helping the youth, during which time mom shared her vision for helping the homeless. The other couple got the old church building on Owens street and mom gave them all the games she had acquired to fill their building.

Mom started talking to potential donors and churches in Laurens County about helping financially with this vision. She was told by quite a few churches for her to get it up and running and then they, after they seen she was serious and could manage it, would help financially.

In 1997, mom and JC had raised enough money to start on the small dorm room. It was opened in late 1997 and filled to over capacity as soon as it was livable. She continued to raise funds for additional rooms space for homeless.

In 1998, the second room was opened and she continued to raise funds for additional space as they were filling up each time.

In 1999, the two larger rooms were opened and she began to ask for furniture for them and as she got beds would put men in them. She also tried to house females on occasion as then women didn’t find themselves in the homeless situation nearly as much as men did. But that didn’t work out so well, as you can imagine.

In April 2000, Melinda and I came to help and eventually manage Open Door. I didn’t know until we began to talk to mom and JC about our coming that she had been asking for someone from Greenville to take the Center over because she was so worn out trying to keep everything going. She was ready to walk away so you can imagine how she felt when I came and told her God had called Melinda and me into this ministry.

Melinda and I ran a homeless outreach for 3 years under a government grant. When it was time to renew the grant, the government wanted to put their money elsewhere so we were not funded. Knowing God had sent us here not just for a short term but long term, we approached the board of directors with the least amount we could afford to live on. They agreed to try and help raise enough funds to keep us here so we agreed to stay on staff here at Open Door.

In 2003, we started our Hope Recovery program, an alcohol and drug recovery ministry of Open Door Christian Center. We had very meager beginnings. Two failed attempts prior to the start of the ministry. After failing twice, I prayed and told God I knew He had said we would do recovery but I must not be the one to start that ministry. He confirmed it was me and it would be here through several different people in general conversations. Then in September 2003, we had two men that would be instrumental in getting the alcohol and drug program started here at Open Door. Their names were Steve “Hoss” Gilstrap of Greenville and Mark Sinclair from here in Clinton. Those two men helped us to get what is now called Hope Recovery started.

In 2004, we started Hope Chapel here on campus which is a great source of inspiration and financial help to the ministry. The Chapel pays Open Door for use of the portion of the building we use and we also give very hardy donations form the Chapel to support the Open Door ministries. So the chapel does not take anything from the ministry but does give much to the ministry.

In 2006, we opened a transitional house for men completing Hope Recovery. We found that men who had child support and lived alone didn’t make enough to live on and be able to support their children. That is the reason we started the transitional house so men could support their children and live, too.

In 2009, we opened the female shelter. We had wanted to have something for females since we started here at Open Door but couldn’t see any way through the financial needs of maintaining what we had and starting something new too. But God made a way for us through a tax sale and a divine meeting of a still close Friend of Open Door started back in 2008. We also met some new friends to the ministry along the way and on the day of opening the female shelter on September 2, 2009, we opened on one of my grandson’s day of birth.

In 2012, we opened what is called Geraldine’s Kitchen named after my mom. This, too, was a divine appointment as everything so far had been with Open Door. It started in September 2011 and we opened on April 8, 2012.

In 2017, after the drug use had reached an all-time high in our area, or at least we thought it was an all-time high at the time, we started the female recovery. We have fairly good success with the female recovery if you measure success by the numbers graduated. But we measure success by obedience to God’s call. Unfortunately, obedience to God’s call also calls for raising funds to support the call or vision or ministry or all the above. And some people do not want to give because of that kind of success they want to be able to measure it by numbers. I do understand that but do not agree with it.

God has called us, sustained us, and grown us over the years and many have been partnering with us to accomplish what they see as a God needed, God used ministry. They, too, will receive the reward as will all who support financially, volunteer and prayerfully His ministries.

Rev Charles Brewington, The Open Door Christian Center

www.theopendoorchristiancenter.com

P.O. Box 925 Clinton SC 29325; 864-833-7670