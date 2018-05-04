Quality & Affordable Maternity Care Right Here in Laurens County

Local Hospital’s Maternity Care receives Blue Distinction for quality, affordability

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has developed a national designation to help prospective parents find hospitals that deliver quality and affordable maternity care. Among all the hospitals in the United States, that designation belongs to the Laurens County Medical Campus of Greenville Health System.

Hospital and Blue Cross representatives gathered last Wednesday to celebrate the designation, and to show off the Women’s Life Center, the starting point for local infants for the past five years.

“Employers look at facilities with the Blue Distinction,” said Dr. Lloyd M. Kapp Jr., director, Blue Choice Health Plan and Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Choice Exchange Plans.

On patient satisfaction surveys, Blue Distinction hospitals get the top ratings – 71% patient satisfaction for these hospitals, compared to 67% patients satisfied with their birth experiences in non-distinction hospitals.

At GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital, the Women’s Life Center embodies a multi-disciplinary model of care, said Justin Benfield, chief operating officer, GHS Southern Region. “We challenge them to show care, quality and value. They have an amazing sense of pride. It is a shift toward ownership.”

“You put babies and families at the center of everything you do. This is a small team, they do a great job. Just four doctors, and it is hard work. You’re always ‘on.’ It is a special challenge,” said Dr. Donald Wiper, GHS Vice-president, Institutional Culture, Experience and Organizational Science.

“The four of us here, quality and safety are most important to us,” said Dr. Joni Coker, Division Chief, LCMH OB/GYN. “The nursing staff spends the most time with the patients, and we have the best nurses. They take the patients individually.”

Soon, the Women’s Life Center staff will have yet another tool to enhance patient care. A simulation bus will come to GHS LCMH to provide state-of-the-art medical technology – including mannequins that talk – for training. South Carolina is the only state to have a birthing outcomes initiative and mobile training technology like this.

This year, the Women’s Life Center is aiming toward the “baby friendly” national quality designation, in an initiative to continue enhancing mom-baby bonding.

“What a jewel we have in the Women’s Life Center,” said Ashley Albert RN, nurse manager. “I am not surprised by this distinction. I have witnessed exceptional care.”

“We have no control over what comes through our door. This is the most cohesive unit I’ve been in,” Nurse Deborah Craddock said.

“It is a reflection of the staff, and their willingness to evolve,” Nurse Pam Boling said.

About the distinction presented last Wednesday, a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association statement says, “The new Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program evaluates hospitals on several quality measures, including the percentage of newborns that fall into the category of early elective delivery, an ongoing concern in the medical community. Compared with babies born at 39 weeks or later, early term infants face higher risks of infant death and respiratory ailments such as respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, and respiratory failure … These babies also have a higher rate of admission to Neonatal Intensive Care Units.”