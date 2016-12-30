Public's help is needed

Incident: The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a Hit and Run collision in which a bicyclist was struck and received injuries by a vehicle that fled the scene.

When: Saturday, December 10, 2016 at around 11:30 pm.

Where: Mathis Road near the Lodge Grounds in Greenwood County, South Carolina

Vehicle / Suspect Information:

A Pontiac G6 similar to the vehicle above between the years 2005 and 2009. The color is unknown. The vehicle should have damage to the right passenger side view mirror (broken, missing or recently repaired).

To report info:

1-888-CRIME-SC or

sccrimestoppers.com or

www.23crime.com

Text “TIPSC” and message to CRIMES (274637)