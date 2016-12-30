Home / Breaking News / Public's help is needed

Public's help is needed

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 10:46am Vic MacDonald
SCHP needs info about Greenwood hit and run
By: 
South Carolina Highway Patrol

Incident: The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a Hit and Run collision in which a bicyclist was struck and received injuries by a vehicle that fled the scene.

When: Saturday, December 10,  2016 at around 11:30 pm.

Where: Mathis Road near the Lodge Grounds in Greenwood County, South Carolina  

 

Vehicle / Suspect Information: 

 

A Pontiac G6 similar to the vehicle above between the years 2005 and 2009.  The color is unknown.  The vehicle should have damage to the right passenger side view mirror (broken, missing or recently repaired).  

 

To report info:

1-888-CRIME-SC or

sccrimestoppers.com or

www.23crime.com

 

Text “TIPSC” and message to CRIMES (274637)

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here