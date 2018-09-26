Public Is Invited To See Planes

SC Breakfast Club Fly-In – Laurens County Airport This Sunday

The Laurens County Airport will host the SC Breakfast Club on Sunday, September 30. The SC Breakfast Club was founded in 1938 and except for a couple of years during WWII it has met continuously, weather permitting, every two weeks at a host airport.

The SC Breakfast Club is an informal organization where pilots and aviation enthusiast gather for breakfast and catch-up on aviation news. Last year, there were approximately 60 aircraft visiting the airport from all over South Carolina.

Aircraft begin arriving around 8:30 – 9 AM and depart the airport by noon. A hearty breakfast is provided at $8.00 for adults and $5 for youth/students by Boy Scout Troop and Pack 339 from Laurens. This event is a fundraiser for the troop.

Visit the SC Breakfast Club website at www.flyscbc.com to for additional information and videos of prior Laurens fly-ins and those at other airports. The public is invited.