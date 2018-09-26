Home / Breaking News / Public Is Invited To See Planes

Public Is Invited To See Planes

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 10:09am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Airport Commission

 

SC Breakfast Club Fly-In – Laurens County Airport This Sunday

 

The Laurens County Airport will host the SC Breakfast Club on Sunday, September 30. The SC Breakfast Club was founded in 1938 and except for a couple of years during WWII it has met continuously, weather permitting, every two weeks at a host airport.  

The SC Breakfast Club is an informal organization where pilots and aviation enthusiast gather for breakfast and catch-up on aviation news.  Last year, there were approximately 60 aircraft visiting the airport from all over South Carolina.  

Aircraft begin arriving around 8:30 – 9 AM and depart the airport by noon.  A hearty breakfast is provided at $8.00 for adults and $5 for youth/students by Boy Scout Troop and Pack 339 from Laurens.  This event is a fundraiser for the troop.  

Visit the SC Breakfast Club website at www.flyscbc.com to for additional information and videos of prior Laurens fly-ins and those at other airports. The public is invited.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here