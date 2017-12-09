Home / Breaking News / Public hearing on uptown building

Tue, 09/12/2017
The City of Clinton
ALSO, THE CITY OF CLINTON ANNOUNCES TOURISM GRANT PROGRAM Grants available to organizations for marketing tourism related events The City of Clinton will open the 2017 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects. Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city limits is returned by the state to the municipality in which it was generated. A portion of those funds will be disbursed annually through a competitive grant program to support tourism based projects within the City. For this year, city officials expect to fund up to $40,000 in grants for eligible projects. Accommodations Tax Grant funds are designed to support services and events that are related to tourism and promote tourism in the community. Examples of eligible events include festivals, concerts, and the development of tourist related facilities. Organizations receiving funding from these grants will be required to use them to cover costs associated with the marketing of their event to person residing outside our local area. Applications are available at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad Street, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All applications must be completed in their entirety and received at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. No late grant application will be accepted and any late applications will be returned to the applicant. Applications will be reviewed by the city’s accommodations tax review committee, with final approval of the grants coming from the city council. For more information, contact Amanda Addison by calling (864)200-4501.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00AM in City Council Chambers, 211 N Broad Street, The City of Clinton will hold a public hearing concerning an application to be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Grants Administration on September 15th, for a Community Development Block Grant. The City of Clinton is

requesting $100,000 to carry out the stabilization of building #3 of the former D.E. Tribble Company complex on Gary Street. The building was built prior to 1926 and is a contributing structure in the downtown Clinton Commercial Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The City has secured Federal Historic Preservation Grant funding for buildings #1 and #2; however, the funding amount received was not sufficient enough to address the substantial needs of building #3. In its current condition, building #3 is having an adverse effect on public safety and presents a blighted appearance to the public. CDBG funds will be used to repair damaged structural components, install a new metal roof, rehabilitate the storefront, and secure the rear of the building.

This public hearing and the matters to be discussed are subject to the provisions of the City of Clinton’s Citizen Participation Plan, developed in anticipation of participation in the State of South Carolina’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, providing for the participation of the citizens of Clinton in the planning and implementation of community and economic development projects which will involve CDBG funds. The Citizen Participation Plan and the application are available for review at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center Monday through Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM. Persons with questions or comments concerning the public hearing or the Citizen Participation Plan may contact Jerre Threatt, Assistant City Manager at 864-833-7508.

The City of Clinton does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs or activities.

 

 

