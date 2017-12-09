Public hearing on uptown building

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00AM in City Council Chambers, 211 N Broad Street, The City of Clinton will hold a public hearing concerning an application to be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Grants Administration on September 15th, for a Community Development Block Grant. The City of Clinton is

requesting $100,000 to carry out the stabilization of building #3 of the former D.E. Tribble Company complex on Gary Street. The building was built prior to 1926 and is a contributing structure in the downtown Clinton Commercial Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The City has secured Federal Historic Preservation Grant funding for buildings #1 and #2; however, the funding amount received was not sufficient enough to address the substantial needs of building #3. In its current condition, building #3 is having an adverse effect on public safety and presents a blighted appearance to the public. CDBG funds will be used to repair damaged structural components, install a new metal roof, rehabilitate the storefront, and secure the rear of the building.

This public hearing and the matters to be discussed are subject to the provisions of the City of Clinton’s Citizen Participation Plan, developed in anticipation of participation in the State of South Carolina’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, providing for the participation of the citizens of Clinton in the planning and implementation of community and economic development projects which will involve CDBG funds. The Citizen Participation Plan and the application are available for review at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center Monday through Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM. Persons with questions or comments concerning the public hearing or the Citizen Participation Plan may contact Jerre Threatt, Assistant City Manager at 864-833-7508.

The City of Clinton does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs or activities.