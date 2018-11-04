Home / Breaking News / Prom Safety mock wreck with fatality and arrest

Prom Safety mock wreck with fatality and arrest

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:39pm Vic MacDonald
The Message Is: don't let your prom end in a tragedy, and life-changing mistake
By: 
Photo: Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com

Don't let your prom end like this.

One Dead. One Under Arrest. Eight more injured - it is a nightmare scenario for Clinton High School, as prom approaches on Saturday. Clinton High School, CHS Theatre, the Red Devil Firefighting Class, Clinton Department of Public Safety, Laurens County Emergency Medical Service and 911 Dispatch, GHS Helicopters and the South Carolina Highway Patrol combined efforts this morning to stress prom safety.

No drinking or drugs while driving. No distracted driving - texting, talking on the phone and in-car partying. If there is a limo or Uber, no stopping along the way - and responsible partying after the prom, are all elements of this Saturday night when everyone get home safely, and has a night to remember.

 

 

