Project Lime on council agenda

An economic development proposal - Project Lime - is on the Laurens County Council agenda for action Tuesday evening.

The council meeting will be at 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public - anyone who wants to participate in public comments time should sign up at the podium before the meeting starts.

Project Lime, codename for an as-yet-unnamed industry, will be up for consideration of a resolution and an ordinance. Reports to council will include USC-Union at Laurens, financial, quarterly report on permit activity and an update on the phone audit. Council will consider a 6-month suspension of state law against Sunday sales (blue laws), and will discuss a Building Codes Administrator position. These resolutions will be considered:

--Transfer Rabon Mini Farms Funds;

--Transfer Lakeview Acres Funds;

--Park Agreement (attorney).

Also, council will discuss request to transfer full-time pay to part-time (recreation), firefighter/EMT proposal for Thompson Road Fire Station; request - Fire Reserve Fund - Ekom Fire Dept.; and employment - magistrate's office. Public comments and council members' comments will take place prior to a closed session (legal) - discussion item, potential resolution of claim regarding abandoned building on I-385. No vote will be taken in executive session - council may vote only in open session, per the SC Freedom of Information Act.