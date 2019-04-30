A program of chamber music

PHOTOS: The Clinton High School Small Ensembles tuned up for Solo and Ensemble Competition Tuesday night.

Consumers and staff of Whitten Center were treated to the concert at Whitten Center, Hwy 76 near Clinton. Drum line and drum recycled materials also were part of the program that was enjoyed by the residents who clapped and swayed to the beat. Sax trio and piano solo presentations were given in addition to the chamber music.

It was a natural fit - Whitten Center consumers love music, and Clinton High ensemble members played in a different kind of venue. Clinton Bands will be tuning up soon to provide Commencement music June 5, and will be preparing for summer band camp, football halftimes and marching competitions of the fall.

This family-friendly, free event was hosted at the Brooker-Blakely All Faiths Chapel at Whitten Center.

Whitten Center works to assist those with disabilities and their families to address individual needs, empower minds, promote growth in skills and abilities, and facilitate social interaction and community involvement. This is done in a setting that encourages independence balanced with a safe, secure, and supportive environment.

“This event partnership with Clinton High School allows students a new opportunity for music presentation, while also promoting interaction and inclusion with our facility,” stated Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development. “Our residents love music and new friendly faces, so this will be a great event for the Laurens County community all involved!”

If you would like more information on how to get involved with Whitten Center, please contact Tara Glenn, Director of Staff Development and Volunteer Services, at 864.938.3332 or e-mailing tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov