Dr. Michael O. Rischbieter, professor of biology, was selected as the Presbyterian College 2018 Professor of the Year. PC Provost Dr. Don Raber made the announcement during Honors Day Convocation Thursday in Belk Auditorium.

“It’s an amazing honor,” Rischbieter said. “It’s something that I never imagined, having arrived at PC 31 years ago.

“When I came to the campus and looked around, I saw some of the faculty that were here, especially in the biology department. The idea that I might someday stand up here like Craig James and Bob Hudson. This is such an amazing moment for me.”

Rischbieter joined the PC faculty in 1987. He earned his PhD. in geology from the University of South Carolina, a master’s in biology from Western Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in botany from the University of Washington.

A faculty member who is named Professor of the Year is first nominated by the Sigma Kappa Alpha honor society or by the PC faculty. A committee composed of representatives from the faculty and the student body then select the Professor of the Year.

As this year’s Professor of the Year, Rischbieter will deliver the Commencement Address on Saturday, May 12.