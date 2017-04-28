At its 2017 Honors Day Convocation April 20, Presbyterian College named Dr. Erin McAdams, associate professor of political science, Professor of the Year.

“No one’s accomplishments are theirs alone,” McAdams said. “It is because of the support and effort of those around them.”

McAdams is a graduate of Allegheny College and earned her Master of Arts and Ph.D. from Ohio State.

Before joining the faculty at PC, she taught at Ohio State, Dickinson College, and the College of Charleston. Her courses focus on the process of American government and political behavior in the U.S., reflecting an analytical, social scientific approach to understanding and critically thinking about politics.

The Professor of the Year is chosen as a faculty member who has made a distinct difference in the teaching climate of the college in such areas as model classroom teaching, campus leadership, pioneering teaching methodology, creative development and/or instructional support; plus: extraordinary effort as a teacher and scholar; evidence of achievement of former students; service to the institution and profession; service to the community; balance of achievement in teaching, scholarship, and service; evidence of impact and involvement with students; and exceptional demonstrated teaching performance

In addition, McAdams has been named the 2017 recipient of the South Carolina Independent Colleges and University Excellence in Teaching Award for Presbyterian College.

DR. McADAMS' ACCEPTANCE:

Honors Day Convocation Speech Thursday, April 20, 2017

I. Thank you. I am both honored and humbled to be receiving this award – especially amongst such an esteemed faculty. When Pres. Staton & Provost Raber first informed me of this award, my mind began to race, thinking of all the people I wanted to share this news with. I couldn’t wait to tell my husband, call my family, & email my colleagues, mentors on campus & just about every professor I’ve ever had! I started to think about that moment – why was that my initial reaction? I didn’t want to shout the news from a mountain-top; I wanted to share it with very specific people. Because no one’s accomplishments are theirs alone. All we achieve is partially due to the support or work of others. So when asked to give a few words today, I knew I wanted to thank those who helped me on my journey.

II. So I thank the faculty at Presbyterian College who are dedicated to excellence in all that they do. It requires an immense passion to become an expert in your field & share your knowledge as teachers, scholars & advisors. So many of you – not just senior faculty, so many of whom have served as my mentors, but also my contemporaries & junior faculty who have also been role models to me – you have all shown me the importance of innovation in teaching, being rigorous in one’s research & being committed to serving our campus & community. I thank you all for serving as role models to me & for working tirelessly to make PC an even more amazing place for me to work & our students to learn.

And I also thank my colleagues in the Political Science department, who make coming to work each day a true pleasure. I am truly blessed to have Drs. Ingram, Liu & Lance as my colleagues, mentors & friends. I have learned a great deal from each of you – most importantly, that teaching is not a skill to be developed; it is both a craft & a calling. And I am also blessed that our department is as diverse as it is – in as many ways as it is. We differ culturally, religiously, politically, racially, etc. And while we share many similarities (especially in our vision of the department & discipline), it has been those differences & the varied experiences that emerge from those differences that I have grown from the most – both professionally & personally, and I know that it has enriched the educational experiences of our students, too. Drs. Ingram and Liu – I greatly appreciate the opportunities that you have provided to me to allow me to grow – and that you were cognizant of providing those opportunities to me. Thank you for your immense support of my work & for the continued work that each of you do.

III. Most of you know that I am also married to one of those colleagues. Another colleague on campus recently said, “I always forget that the two of you are married – you’re always so professional!” Well, I hope that you all won’t mind if I break that professionalism for a moment to properly thank my husband, Justin. A few weeks ago, we attended an alumni event, & we were talking to an alumnus who I had not met previously. He said, “Now let me get this straight – the two of you are married...to each other?” Yep. “& you work in the same department, with offices next door to one another?” Yep. “Well, that says something about the strength of your marriage, doesn’t it?” I couldn’t agree more.

People often joke with married couples about “who’s the better half?” Those of you who know Justin know that he definitely is! But what’s even more important to me is that you are my other half. For many couples, those “halves” are not always split 50/50. But I am blessed to truly be your equal partner. When I wonder how I was able to accomplish so much so early in my career, the only answer I can pinpoint is that God must have meant for me to have a partner, for that partner to be a feminist and for that feminist to be you! Thank you for all of the work that you do that allows me to do the work that I do. Even more than my partner, you are my best friend & the greatest source of inspiration & encouragement I could imagine. This award also belongs to you.IV. Of course, I wouldn’t have become a political scientist without absolutely loving politics, and I largely credit my family for that. I am grateful that my parents, Ron & Irene McAdams, & my sister, Stephanie McAdams-Cairns, are here today. The three of you have been my greatest source of unconditional love & support through all of my highs & (the many) lows & it’s my joy to share this honor with you.

Our family would often go to the beach in Delaware for vacation, and my parents would always stop at some type of historical or political site on the way home: to Philadelphia, to see the crack in the Liberty Bell, or to New York, where were would search for our grandparents’ names on the wall at Ellis Island. Most often, though, we would go to our nation’s capital to pay homage to those precious documents that created our government & the values on which it is built: Liberty, Equality, Popular Sovereignty & Justice. As I grew older, I realized that our nation has not (and does not) always uphold these values in practice – or that sometimes it has for some Americans, but not others. In many ways, I learned that these are ideals that we continue to strive for.

So, I thank my family because you didn’t just instill in me a love for politics, but a love for country & a civic duty to work as hard as I can to ensure that these ideals are realized and we move our nation closer to being that More Perfect Union. And that is a legacy that, as a professor, I hope I pass on to my students as well.

V. And finally, to my students, especially the Class of 2017, I thank you for making being a professor less of a job and more of a joy. Many people assume that the teaching-learning process is a one-way street – we lecture, you regurgitate; we ask questions, you respond. But it’s actually a two-way street. A true academic is constantly learning new things from those around them, including their students. Now, this senior class holds a special place in my career & my heart because this is the first class of students that I’ve ever advised from start to finish. And I think the most important lesson that you all have taught me is resilience. As your advisor, it has been a pleasure to watch you grow academically and personally. You have celebrated significant accomplishments, but I know that many of you also experienced considerable setbacks and challenges. And when you did, I was quite impressed with how you got back up, dusted yourself off & moved forward. A person’s character is not measured by your ability to avoid challenges and failures altogether – rather, it is measured by how you respond to those challenges & failures when you do face them. So thank you for teaching me to be resilient & for being such amazing students to teach & advise.

V. I hope that I have taught you as many lessons (and at least half as well) as the professors who taught & inspired me. There are far too many to name, but I need to at least thank my undergraduate & graduate school advisors: Drs. Irwin Gertzog, Michael Maniates, Eric Pallant, Kathleen McGraw, Paul Allen Beck, Janet Box-Steffensmeier and Herb Weisberg. Of course, there have been so many others....

So thank you all -- faculty, staff, administrators, students, family & friends -- who have helped me on this journey. Again, I am deeply honored and humbled by this award. It is an affirmation this is my calling, and I thank you all for the support that you have given me to realize that purpose. Thank you.

