Proclamations for worthy causes

Fire Prevention & Public Power will be among the community causes that the Clinton City Council will promote Monday during its regular monthy meeting - the council session is open to the public.

MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF CLINTON

Mayor – Bob McLean

Danny Cook – Ward 1

Shirley Jenkins – Ward 2

Robbie Neal – Ward 3

Gary Kuykendall – Ward 4

Ronnie Roth – Ward 5

Mayor Pro-Tem – Jimmy Young – Ward 6

City Manager – Bill Ed Cannon

Agenda

Regular Meeting

Monday, October 1, 2018, 6:00 PM

P.S. Bailey City Council Chambers

M. S. Bailey Municipal Center

211 North Broad Street

Meeting called to order by Mayor McLean

Invocation

Pledge of Allegiance

Approval of Minutes Council meeting – September 10, 2018

Mayor McLean to Recognize Citizens Registered to Address City Council

F.CITY COUNCIL to consider the following Proclamations: (Page 4)

1. October 7-13 as Public Power Week in the City of Clinton.

2. October 7-13 as Fire Prevention Week in the City of Clinton.

3. October 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week in the City of Clinton.

4. October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

5. October as Crime Prevention Month.

6. October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

7. October as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

8. The first Friday in November as Arbor Day in the City of Clinton.

G. CITY COUNCIL to HEAR A PRESENTATION FROM MR. JOHN LUMMUS, UPSTATE SC ALLIANCE PRESIDENT & CEO CONCERNING TRENDS AND INSIGHT IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

H. CITY MANAGER’S REPORTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS:

I. CITY COUNCIL to consider THE SECOND READING OF AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE RECOVERY OF COLLECTION COSTS AS A PART OF DELIGUENT DEBTS COLLECTED PURSUANT TO THE SETOFF DEBT COLLECTION ACT. (Page 14)

J. CITY COUNCIL to consider THE FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND THE APPLICATION OF SUNDAY SALES PROHIBITIONS (BLUE LAWS) WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF CLINTON AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO. (Page 17)

K. CITY COUNCIL to authorize THE CITY MANAGER TO FINALIZE FINANCING DOCUMENTS FOR THE PURCHASE OF ONE INTERNATIONAL 7400 CAB & CHASSIS. (Page 19)

L. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Contractual matters relating to the sale or purchase of real property.

M. Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session

N. Standing Committees of City Council - Reports and Recommendations

From time to time, City Council Committees may choose to bring recommendations to the full Council or to make reports on this progress to the full Council. This opportunity is provided on each agenda so that the public will be made aware of the potential for committee reports and recommendations.

O. City Attorney’s Reports and Recommendations

P. Council Members Reports and Recommendations

Q. Mayor’s Reports and Recommendations

R. Adjournment

THE AGENDA IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING. A FINAL AGENDA WILL BE AVAILABLE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING DATE.