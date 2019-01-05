In private, City of Clinton says it needs $170,256/annual more in County money

Fire contract for Clinton under County advisement

Laurens County Council has taken under advisement a City of Clinton request to increase its fire contract by $170,256/annual.

The city wanted to make a similar request last year, but the county council was told the city missed a deadline to submit the request. City officials did not make the same mistake twice.

There was no public presentation. Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts entertained a motion to have the presentation in closed session, and the 13-minute discussion was conducted in a back conference room of the Hillcrest Square Administrative Wing.

Once council finished an hour-long closed session (members also talked about the county administrator’s evaluation), Pitts announced there would be no action taken at this time.

Laurens County Fire Service pays the Clinton Fire Department $279,744/annual to provide fire service outside the Clinton city limits. Clinton wants the amount increased to $450,000/annual, and officials say based on call volume they can justify a request of $610,000/annual.

The county council, which has not yet finished its FY19-20 budget, can approve the city’s request, deny the city’s request, or give the city no money and provide the fire service/protection on its own. A change in fire protection might affect the county’s ISO rating, and that could affect how much homeowners pay for insurance.

Fire Service Director Greg Lindley likely will make his recommendation on the Clinton Fire Contract at the county council’s May 14 meeting.

Lindley, Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, Fire Chief Philip Russell and City Manager Bill Ed Cannon accompanied the council and County Administrator Jon Caime into the closed-session discussion.

For the past two years, the fire contract has provided Clinton with more money than expected:

--FY16-17, approved $279,744, actual revenue $289,278;

--FY17-18, approved $279,744, actual revenue $293,068 (source: city budget document).

The city wants to use the extra, requested money to help fund a change from a 4-person shift to a 5-person shift at the fire department. Cannon has said that will provide extra protection to both inside the city limits, and outside the city limits homeowners. The Laurens County Fire Service operates on 2-person shifts with volunteers.

The county does not have similar contract with Laurens.

The county cancelled a similar contract with Fountain Inn three years ago, and built/staffed its own fire station on Thompson Road to serve the fast-growing southern Fountain Inn area.

The Clinton City Council’s next regular meeting will be May 6. The council has enacted a 2% pay increase for Clinton employees (extra incentives to hire police officers).

County Council’s next regular meeting will be May 14, at which time it is expected to give its FY19-20 budget second reading approval. The council has not yet decided on a cost-of-living pay increase for county employees.