Prisma Health Announcement

BREAKING NEWS - Hospital Visits Are Restricted

Due to a significant increase in flu activity, individuals 18 years of age or younger are asked not to visit with patients in any Prisma Health–Upstate facility.

In addition, visitors of any age showing signs and symptoms of flu-like illness should also refrain from visiting patients.

There have been reports of positive flu tests without the presence of a fever. For this reason, flu-like illness includes any combination of the following signs/symptoms:

· Fever

· Runny nose

· Congestion

· Cough

· Sore throat

The public is urged to get their flu shots if they’ve not already done so. Remember to use proper respiratory etiquette at all times by covering your cough/sneeze or coughing into the crook of your elbow. Clean your hands often throughout the day.