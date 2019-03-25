APRIL 5 - Clinton Residents To Be Inducted into PC’s WPJ Society

Joe and Mica Nixon, of Clinton, will be inducted into Presbyterian College’s William Plumer Jacobs Society on Friday, April 5. The event will take place at the Poinsett Club in Greenville.

The event will celebrate leadership-level donors, guardians and patrons of PC.

Students called Joe “Action Joe” during his tenure as PC’s dean of students and then vice president for student affairs from 1977 to 2004.

Joe arrived at PC in 1958. He walked onto the football team during his freshman year and earned a football scholarship over the last three years. Joe also served in ROTC and earned the rank of first lieutenant when he graduated.

He left campus after he earned his degree but returned shortly after. Legendary PC football coach Cally Gault offered Joe a coaching position as Joe was completing his commitment to the Army. Four years later, Dr. Fred Chapman, the academic dean at the time, encouraged Joe to go into higher education administration. Two later presidents recognized and acknowledged Joe’s administrative talent: Dr. Marc Weersing named Joe dean of students in 1977; later, Dr. John Griffith named “Action Joe” the vice president for student affairs and dean of students in 2001.

“I am indebted to these and many others who believed in me,” Joe said.

“PC was simply the right place for me. Here I have rubbed shoulders with and been leveraged by the caliber of countless associations and students who continue to enlarge my own life.”

In 1996, Joe retired after a 28-year military career from the South Carolina Army National Guard with the rank of Brigadier General. He was inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame in 2011.

In 2002, the South Carolina College Personnel Association honored Joe by establishing the Joseph O. Nixon Award for Chief Student Affairs Professionals. The award is presented annually to a college or university professional who has made outstanding contributions to his or her campus and to the field of student affairs, has shown a commitment to students and has demonstrated leadership for student professionals in South Carolina.

Also in 2002, Mica and their children, Tracie ‘89 and Bryant, recognized Joe’s leadership qualities by establishing the Joseph O. Nixon Leadership Award.

The award recognizes a graduating senior who over the course of his or her PC education has demonstrated superior qualities of leadership on behalf of the college community.

Mica’s mother, Jean Brock, established the Bessie Copeland Nixon Scholarship Fund in 1992 to help students in the ROTC program while also honoring Joe and his mother.

PC bestowed the title vice president of student life and dean of students emeritus for his loyal service to the College in 2013.

Mica has been equally involved in the campus, church, and local communities. After completing her degree at PC, she taught in Laurens District 56 schools from 1980 through 1997.

Along with Joe, Mica opened up their home to PC students over the years. The Nixons showed generations of students hospitality and caring that PC alumni have remembered fondly.

Mica has lived out the College motto, “While We Live, We Serve,” by serving residents at the Presbyterian Community in Clinton. There, she worked part time with activities and community relations from 1998 through 2006. In subsequent years, she has taken the residents homemade food and homegrown flowers, driven residents to appointments, and provided residents an opportunity to interact with those from outside the retirement community.

Mica is a stalwart at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton, having served in numerous programs and on virtually every committee at some point at the church. Joe has served as a ruling elder at the church, and Mica is currently serving as a ruling elder. They both served from 2011-2013 on Board of Visitors Thornwell Home and School for Children.

PC and First Presbyterian Church recognized Mica’s efforts by bestowing upon her the Martha Anne Green Service to Church and College Award in 2014.

Mica and Joe jointly received the Thomas Aurelius Stallworth '55 Alumni Award in 2009. The award recognized the Nixons for embodying the best characteristics of Stallworth’s Christian leadership. Through their selfless service to others, the Nixons demonstrated strong and bold character, integrity, moral courage, and the values you would expect from a true neighbor and friend.

Joe and Mica have given their resources to the College as well. They’ve faithfully given to the PC Fund and the Scotsman Club throughout the years, achieving the Walter Johnson Medallion level in the Scotsman Club.

In addition, they have given to the Bailey Memorial Stadium project, the Coach Cally Gault Scholarship, the Coach Frank Jones Memorial Scholarship, the Neville Renewed campaign, and the Promise of PC Strategic Initiatives.

The WPJ Society event will begin at 6 with a dinner honoring the Nixons and other new WPJ Society inductees. The first-ever Tartan Gathering celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. Kami Ocean and The Rhythm, a rhythm and blues cover band from Greenville, is scheduled to perform.

WPJ SOCIETY MEMBERS TO BE HONORED

March 21, 2019

Fourteen of Presbyterian College’s most generous donors will be honored at the Poinsett Club in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, April 5. The supporters are the 2019 new and distinguished members of the William Plumer Jacobs Society. The giving society is composed of individuals, churches, foundations and corporations whose lifetime giving exceeds $100,000 in support of the College.

A dinner recognizing the new and distinguished members of the WPJ Society begins at 6 p.m. The First Annual Tartan Gathering event begins at 7:30 p.m. The Tartan Gathering will honor other leadership level donors, guardians and patrons of the College.

“We are thankful for the vision of our founder, Dr. William Plumer Jacobs, who set PC on a course for success in 1880,” said PC President Bob Staton. “This society, named in his honor, recognizes our most loyal and transformational donors who believe in Presbyterian College and the excellent educational experience that we offer our students.

“We are grateful to have an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the members of the William Plumer Jacobs Society.”

The 2019 Distinguished Members of the WPJ Society include Jack and Susan Graybill, of Columbia, S.C., and Bill ’69 and Martha Scott, of Lanett, Ala.

This year’s new members include:

Lynn ’62 and Linda and Hudgins, of Salem, S.C.

Joe ’62 and Mica ’79 Nixon, of Clinton, S.C.

Eloise and Steve Shepherd, of Columbia, S.C.

John and Nancy Speer, of Anderson, S.C.

Murray ’63 And Joyce White, of Fort Mill, S.C.

Eight WPJ Society members will be recognized for advancing to the President’s Society, composed of donors whose lifetime giving in support of the College is between $250,000 and $499,999.

The Advancing members include:

Tom Free ’99, of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ennis ’72 & Dru ’73 James, of Greenville, S.C.

David ’86 & Elizabeth ’87 Parker, of Elgin, S.C.

Sam ’66 & Mary Waters, of Columbia, S.C.

Bill ’65 and Diane Loeble, Covington, Ga., will be honored for advancing to the Bell Tower Society, composed of donors whose lifetime giving in support of the College is at least $1,000,000.

The annual William Plumer Jacobs Society Dinner recognizes the generosity of the distinguished, new, and advancing members of the WPJ Society. The Tartan Gathering celebrates patrons, guardians and annual leadership-level donors. WPJ Society members will be honored guests during the Tartan Gathering. Greenville, S.C.-based rhythm and blues band Kami Ocean and The Rhythm will perform at the event.

Please visit the Giving page to see how you can support PC.

Columbia Residents Named Distinguished Members at PC

Susan and Jack Graybill, of Columbia, S.C., will be inducted as Distinguished Members of Presbyterian College’s William Plumer Jacobs Society on Friday, April 5. The event will take place at the Poinsett Club in Greenville.

The event will celebrate leadership-level donors, guardians and patrons of PC. The Graybills have established a precedent of endowing religious and educational institutions.

“We have been blessed and feel that we should share those blessings with others,” Jack said.

The generosity that they have demonstrated over the years is the reason that they are being recognized as 2019 Distinguished Members of the William Plumer Jacobs Society.

Although the Graybills did not attend PC themselves, seven family members over three generations graduated from the College. Susan’s ties to the school go back to the early 20th century. Her father, George Raymond McElveen, graduated in 1918. He was captain of the 1917 football team and a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. A painting of him in his football uniform with leather helmet and PC football hangs in PC’s Smith Administration Building.

Their late daughter, Lucy Kennedy Graybill Morton, graduated in 1978, as did her husband, James T. “Jim” Morton. The Graybills endowed a classroom in Neville Hall in memory of Lucy, as a part of the Neville Renewed campaign.

A number of years ago, while Jack was chairing The USC Educational Foundation, Jim was serving in development at PC. He worked with Susan and Jack to establish the Graybill-Morton Scholarship Fund to provide tuition assistance to support PC students.

“I believe in higher education and have a strong desire to help young men & women, who are willing to work hard and have a true desire to pursue an education,” said Jack.

The Graybills, who give regularly to the PC Fund & Scotsman Club, also established the George Raymond McElveen Scholarship fund in memory of her father. The scholarship is awarded to a junior or senior Christian Education major who is an intercollegiate student-athlete with a demonstrated financial need. Jack served on the PC Board of Visitors from 1989-1992. They are also Guardians of PC with a planned gift commitment.

Four of the Graybill’s eleven grandchildren graduated from PC:

Margaret Powers Strickland Tanis ’04; Sarah Elizabeth Morton Stevens ’06; Lucy Kennedy Morton ’09; and John Carlos Cochran Suber ’16. John joined Sigma Nu, following in the footsteps of his great grandfather.

“We give for the good of the cause,’ said Susan. “ We hope that our giving and this award encourages others to give back.”

The WPJ Society event will begin at 6 with a dinner honoring the Graybills and other new WPJ Society inductees. The first-ever Tartan Gathering celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. Kami Ocean and The Rhythm, a rhythm and blues cover band from Greenville, is scheduled to perform.