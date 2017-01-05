Prayer to unify our nation

National Day of Prayer will be Thursday in Clinton

The City of Clinton has scheduled its annual observance of the National Day of Prayer for noon Thursday.

The May 4 observance is themed “For Your Great Name’s Sake, Hear Us... Forgive Us... Heal Us!” The Clinton observance, free to the public, will be at 400 North Broad Street, The Clinton Museum side lawn.

The Clinton High School JROTC will present the color. CHS student Zahdriq Graves will present The National Anthem, following Mayor Bob McLean leading The Pledge of Allegiance. Prayers will be offered by Steven Evans, government; Steve Keck, military; Jeri Parris Perkins, business; Chris Sullivan, education; and Deryk Morgan, churches.

For the Benediction, participants will be asked to join hands and sing “God Bless America.”

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May.

Inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation, the observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

The NDA Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation on the National Day of Prayer. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.