Prayer breakfast speaker's challenge to us all

Steve Evans: Embracing New Mercies

Relationships.

Rev. Steven Evans forged many all across racial lines growing up in Greenville. But that’s a big city; how can relationships work in tiny Clinton?

Evans mapped out that course for young people on the final morning of the 41st Annual Clinton YMCA Prayer Breakfast at Broad Street United Methodist Church. Evans is transitioning from Friendship AME in Clinton to St. Paul AME in Irmo and will be relocating his family after Clinton High’s graduation in June. He leaves behind in Clinton a legacy of racial reconciliation and a community garden. He didn’t forge this legacy alone, he helped provide the fertile ground for these to grow.

“It’s is all about relationships,” said Evans, who was nominated as The Chronicle Horizons Citizen of the Year. “A relationship is not 50-50. It’s 100-100. God has a relationship with you and it’s never 50-50. It’s always 100-100. We may give 50 percent but God never gives us less than 100 percent.”

Evans said he came from nothing, born in projects, and “I had no idea how poor we were, the projects were nice, we took care of one another. Some of my best relationships came from people others stray away from. Because I had big brothers and their relationships, I was fearless, I did some things I probably shouldn’t have done. God had a purpose for me. “

Evans remembered a time – he was about 7 – when a boy not part of the regular crew stole a couple of his GI Joes, and he went to get them back. He knocked on the door and told the boy’s mom … no, wait, it didn’t happen like that. “We busted up into his house, his mother was cooking dinner. She said, “What are you doing here? I said, ‘He stole my GI Joes. I’ve come to get them back. Never did get them back.” In retribution, “At age 7, we beat this guy for weeks. I saw him, I came off the porch like a tiger. One time, he was on crutches so we beat him.

“I hope I didn’t set up a legacy that will come back to my daughters.”

“Preacher Woman” helped Evans find his relationship with God, kind of. She conducted revivals, and her cousins would come down from Detroit. “We knew they were coming, so I thought I’m going to get with one of these girls. She led me to the window, and I listened to the sermon. I went to church, but I didn’t have a relationship with God. That led me to leadership where I was able to lead people my own age and older.”

Another time, in a disagreement over a girl, a young man pulled a pistol. “I should have been afraid, but I wasn’t. I knew he’s not going to shoot me in broad daylight, and second ‘you don’t have the heart.’ I never carried a gun, because of my relationships, my friends knew I was a leader and they didn’t want anything to come back on me. For my future.”

Evans said he know, looking around the room at middle and high school students, members of the PC baseball team, and adults there are rich and poor, people with gender issue, people with race issues. “We have all these reasons why we don’t form relationships, but God wants a relationship with us. I knew I didn’t want to be a doctor, a lawyer, or a doper because of that record contract I wanted. I had to serve Him. There’s a lot of hatred going on – we need a Good News Channel. You don’t know what people are going through – some are depressed, teachers are coming to school with things on their mind, do you what really know what they’re going home to. The meal at school will be their only meal, they slept in the dark, did they have running water? We have to figure out a way to embrace what God has done for us.

“People walk around all the time wearing masks, but if we can build relationships, things can get better. The PC baseball team, you win as a unit – you can’t do it without a team. No one is an island unto themselves.”

Evans said many of the boys he hung with, now as adults with children, have reflected on “where we fell off the tracks – around middle school things start changing. Do some of you feel some people get special privileges? Doesn’t feel good does it?”

Evans said in his time at Friendship, church officers offered to find his family an upscale place to live. He said the family chose to stay in the parsonage. “My oldest comes home and said he was upset. Her coach made a comment about our neighborhood. I said, ‘Don’t get upset. You’re a product of that neighborhood.’ People need to know people who come from those projects in Greenville, are millionaires. Jesse Jackson came from those projects. People who played for Panthers, business people and some of us became clergymen.”

Embracing blessings and standing up for your legacy can lead young people, Evans said, to be “the change agent. Young men, protect these young sisters, stand up and say that’s not right. If you have a little more money, do not look down on others. You may be just a paycheck away from living in your car. Are there some people you were friends with in elementary school that you’re not friends with now – why, drama, unnecessary drama – you can play dolls together, when did you become so elitist that you can’t hang together? Are you willing to stand up for somebody – God has stood up for you.

“It’s only because of God’s mercy that you’re not breathing on a ventilator.”

This month, Evans marks the 5-year anniversary of the time when “God gave me a renewed purpose.”

“I have a battery in my heart. I have a hereditary condition that has already taken two of my brothers. My oldest brother just joined our club. Five years ago, I was so messed up I could hardly get around. Before surgery, I signed a DNR. The surgery was taking a little longer than it should, and (later) people told me the doctor came out and kneeled in front of my wife and said, ‘Steven’s OK … but, we know he signed a DNR but we had to shock him twice.’ I was gone – twice- I didn’t deserve to be here, with all the relationships I had messed up.

“God told me, ‘You signed this DNR but I have to final say-so.”

Relationships.

“No matter your money, your fashion, your college, the church you go to, you have to have a relationship with God. If you do, you will make sure everybody is OK. If you’ve been blessed, you can be the champion for that person who needs it. In those dark moments God always showed me he wants a relationship with me. Some folks will be lifelong friends, some won’t – you can learn the value of relationships because of your relationship with God.

“So, on those nights when you can’t figure things out, when you don’t want to get out of bed, when you’re afraid, when all is said and done and you just want peace and happiness, if you are seeking that which tomorrow is going to bring, it doesn’t matter. God has tomorrow. I know I could have been dead many times. I could have been locked up many times.”

Evans’ prayer for the young people headed off the Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School the morning of March 8, 2019, was this: “Lord, I give myself to you just as I am. I know that I’m not perfect, but You are perfect. Take me right now, as I am, so that on those unsure mornings, I can embrace your new mercies for me.”