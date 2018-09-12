Power Outages

Crews restoring power for 3,500 Laurens Electric Cooperative members

Crews working round the clock

Laurens Electric started receiving outage reports overnight after a combination of sleet and ice arrived in the northern part of its service area. In the more southern locations, wind and saturated ground are causing trees to fall. Approximately 3500 members are without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

The following is a breakdown of the number of LEC outages by county:

§ Greenville - 3080

§ Laurens – 321

§ Anderson – 35

§ Spartanburg - 7

Crews have been working non-stop and will continue to work until all power is restored.

Members should report outages by phone at 1-866-9RESTORE. Access our outage map at http://www.laurenselectric.com/outage-center/, and our Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.

Laurens Electric thanks its members for their patience, consideration and assistance during this storm.

Laurens Electric Cooperative serves 54,000 member-owners in Laurens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Newberry, Union, and Abbeville counties. Since 1939, the co-op has been dedicated to being the provider of choice for energy and related services in the Upstate.