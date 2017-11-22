Poultry, residential balance will be issue before state legislature, lawmaker says

An issue of growing concern in the Mountville community of Laurens County - how poultry plants can co-exist with a residential community - is a statewide issue, State Sen. Danny Verdin said Friday.

Verdin chairs the SC Senate Agriculture Committee; and he told the Red Carpet Legislative Breakfast that, in addition to veterinary practices in shelters, poultry production will continue to be an issue before lawmakers concerned about agriculture and animals.

“Agri-business and forestry are the largest businesses in South Carolina,” Verdin said. “In the animal feeding area, that means poultry. As we move forward, with the high density of poultry producers, we have to balance quality of life and this industry’s ability to grow.”

It has been an issue for two years in Mountville, a community southwest of Clinton. A citizens group there has taken before an administrative law judge, four of the five new poultry production facilities permitted in Mountville by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Poultry producers say they are meeting all state regulations. Opponents say those rules are so lax they do little to protect the quality of life at homes that have been in families’ possession for many generations.

No rulings have been made in the Mountville cases.

The State House has passed and sent to the Senate an agriculture industry-backed bill that would reduce DHEC’s involvement in regulating the poultry industry.

Verdin said the issue is part of a larger aim by the state to facilitate “keeping farm families on their farms.”

“We have made a commitment to both (residential quality of life, and family farming and agri-business),” Verdin said.

Changing topics, Verdin said he wants public input about another potentially hot-topic issue - legalizing medical marijuana.

Verdin is the senior majority member of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee, and was appointed chairman of the medical marijuana sub-committee. He said there is a lot of “word of mouth” evidence that marijuana eases pain in medical cases, but not a lot of medically-based research in that area.

“It is an issue that is not going away,” Verdin said. “We would rather be out front of it, than steam-rolled by it.”

Verdin said he brought his biases to the marijuana issue in initial discussions, but he said now, people should do as he is doing - “listen, and relate feedback to me; sooner or later, it will be an issue for us - 29 states and much of the nation’s population have dealt with medical marijuana.”

The SC General Assembly should base its decisions in this issue on “peer-reviewed medical science,” Verdin said.

A third issue that agri-business lawmakers will consider is ensuring that dams are not a tax liability for property owners that build and maintain them. Verdin said the 2015 100-year flood showed South Carolina that it has a problem with privately-owned dams, many of which failed and flooded nearby residential areas.

“We want to treat dams as a public benefit,” Verdin said. “Many dams pre-date development.” However, when an apartment complex or housing development is flooded, the first place homeowners and insurance companies look for liability is the closest “water impoundment.”

“As a matter of tax policy, there has never been a penalty for maintaining an impoundment on your property,” Verdin said. “Some bills (in response to the statewide flood) are placing a hardship on private property owners.”

Verdin, and the other members of the Laurens County Legislative Delegation, spoke Friday morning at a legislative breakfast sponsored by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.

The event’s presenting sponsors were Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority, the City of Clinton, Greenville Health System Laurens County Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, Laurens Electric Cooperative, PTRC and Self Regional Healthcare; and corporate sponsors were the Laurens Commission of Public Works and the City of Laurens.