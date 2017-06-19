POSTPONED -- Another shaggin' good time in uptown Clinton

POSTPONED: Tonight's Town Rhythms is canceled because of rain throughout the day & evening.

City of Clinton -- Good Morning! I hope all is well! We (the Carolina Coast Band and City personnel) have been watching the weather closely over the past 24 hours and while you are never 100% when you predict the weather – we have decided that it is in the best interest of the band, personnel, and visitors to cancel the concert for tonight. The Carolina Coast Band is willing and ready to work with us for a reschedule date and we are working on that right now. We are even looking at the weekend of Flight of the Dove for the possible reschedule date.

Previous - The Carolina Coastal Band, with vocalist Rhonda McDaniel, will bring shag and R&B favorites to The Depot on Thursday for another free Town Rhythms concert. This summer’s beach music series rolls on beside the railroad tracks in uptown Clinton next week, June 29, with The Fantastic Shakers. There will be two Town Rhythms in July and two more in August before the end of summertime. Bring a lawn chair, live music starts at 7 p.m. - File Photo